We cannot stress enough on the need to be responsible in filmmaking. At this point, it shouldn’t be a debate, and yet, here we are. However, when we do talk about responsibility, we almost never associate it with actors. Animal is a very in-the-face example – where if we’re calling out the film, we need to question the actors for participating in it.

In an interview while promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor talked about his first reaction to the script. Honestly, it was almost every woman’s reaction after watching the film. According to the actor, he was shook by the story because he was almost scared of it. He then goes on to say that he found it “interesting” that a director imagined him in such a role.

The fact that an artist recognized the sheer repugnant nature of the film, and STILL didn’t find it to be a problem, says a lot about him. It also says a lot about the ignorance that almost always takes over in the film industry when it comes to taking some responsibility.

“I think when Sandeep sir came to narrate the story to me, the title was very different. It was a different title but when he made me hear the story, I remember I said, ‘Sir, one minute.’ I went to the bathroom and didn’t come out for five minutes.”

He had also added that it was hard for him to see himself in such a “grey” role. Really, at this point we need to call Animal for what it is, because it didn’t come with the intention to offer any nuance. While Ranbir Kapoor’s first reaction is more or less similar to how most women processed the film, for us, this reaction stayed. And it is going to stay.

“I was looking at myself in the mirror and I really wanted to see if I could see myself like this character because how he was seeing me.”

We can keep trying, but if this is what they want, creators, artists and even fans will find any way to justify the film and its intent.