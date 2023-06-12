Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which has been the tinsel town’s talk for a long time now, will release in two months and its pre-teaser has already gotten us excited!

This action-thriller revolves around the turbulent relationship between the protagonist and his father, which leads him to become a fierce ‘animal’ in nature.

The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this movie is to be released on August 11, 2023.

You can watch the pre-teaser here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the teaser.