Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has been garnering headlines ever since its teaser was released, and now its trailer has taken the internet by storm.

YouTube

Set against the harrowing and intense violence within the underworld, the movie revolves around the strained bond between a father and his son. The relentless bloodshed takes a toll on the latter, transforming him into a relentless and merciless gangster.

YouTube

The action-thriller features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

YouTube

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is scheduled to be released on December 1, 2023.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.