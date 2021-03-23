In a recent interview given to Bollywood Bubble, actor Ankita Lokhande opened up about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, their breakup, and the effect the ups and downs had on her.

Speaking about their separation, she said:

People come and tell me 'you left Sushant...'. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing, you know. I am not blaming anyone here. Sushant... he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things.

She said that while she isn't blaming Sushant for his choices, it was a very hard time for her personally because she couldn't move on like that. Ankita shared that she used to be in bed for days and even stopped talking to her parents for a while.

I was not in that state of mind where I could just work... I am not the sort of person who can easily move on and get busy with work. So you know for me it was very difficult. My family stood by me. My life was just finished. I was just finished. I did not know what to do after that. I still am not blaming anyone. He chose his ways. But my ways were different. I was craving for love, emotions, and all that... I gave him full right that 'it's your life, you can go on'.

Ankita also noted that she gave up on a lot of projects to save her relationship. This included Happy New Year with Shah Rukh Khan.

I gave up on many things. I gave up on Happy New Year. I remember Farah ma'am offered me the film and I met Shah Rukh sir also. He was like, "I will try to give you the best debut". And I was like, okay, but at the back of my mind... I was in Macau. Me, Sushant, and Shah Rukh, we were sitting, and I was like 'God, I hope I don't get it'.

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, also turned down a part in Bajirao Mastani because she wanted to get married.

Now, Ankita says, that she has learned how to strike a balance between love life and her career, but she admits that, that was not the case earlier.

I could have been there. I have no regrets (about giving up on the big roles), but yes, as far as my career is concerned, I could have been there.

Ankita and Sushant started dating when they were both working as leads in the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta. Later, the couple broke up and both of them chose not to divulge the details of it publicly.



You can watch the complete interview, here: