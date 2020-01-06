As people continue to call out the government for suppressing the right to protest and dissent, singer and songwriter Ankur Tewari has penned a powerful poem in support of anti-CAA protests.

तेरे ज़ालिम इरादों के

जुल्मों सितम सहें

वो हम नहीं

जो ख़ौफ़ के कहर से

ख़ामोश रह गये

वो हम नहीं

डरते होंगे

बुज़दिल तेरे

डराने से

सैलाबों से

आँधियों से

तूफ़ानों से

जो आग बुझ जाए

बस हवाओं से

वो हम नहीं

जो मज़हब के बहाने

आपस में लड़ रहे

वो हम नहीं

अपनों को पीछे चोड़

आगे जो चल पड़े pic.twitter.com/MBZ7xcoHT3 — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) January 5, 2020

The poem, which he shared on social media via Instagram and Twitter, is titled Woh Hum Nahin, and talks about what the current generation stands for.

Jo mazhab ke bahaane Aapas mein lad rahe hain Woh hum nahin

Apno ko peeche chhod Aage jo chal pade Woh hum nahin

Translation: We are not the people who would fight with each other basis religion; We are not the people who will leave behind our own and walk ahead.

Many people shared the poem on social media and supported him and the anti-CAA protests:

You can listen to the complete poem here:

As the protests against CAA have beautifully demonstrated, creativity and resilience have been the citizens' salient weapons of support. And perhaps the power of art is exactly what the nation needs today.