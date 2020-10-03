The trailer of the modern-day adaptation of The Witches which is written by popular British novelist Roald Dahl is here. But, it's not just a remake of the 1990's movie starring Anjelica Huston. This one has a whole new twist.

In this new version, Anne Hathaway dons a vaguely German accent and has a very Joker-like makeup to play the part of The Grand High Witch, with Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci in supporting roles and voice-over by Chris Rock.

Spencer plays the role of a loving Grandmother who entertains and indulges in her grandson Luke, who is fascinated by witches. But little does he know that the children-hating coven of witches, headed by The Grand High Witch is planning to turn him into a mouse.

Academy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis adds magic to this movie and promises to bring in some more surprises.

The movie is releasing internationally on October 28.

You can watch the entire trailer here.

Pictures are sourced from the trailer.