Do you guys remember that beautiful song Masakali, from Delhi 6? Composed by A.R. Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan? There has been an unpleasant remake of that song.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are featured in their first single video together called Masakali 2.0. And the video is a recreation or a modern-day take on Rahman's hit.



Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon have sung Masakali 2.0 while Tanishk Bagchi composed the remix.

Twitter is extremely disappointed with this remix:

Masakali 2.0 sunne ke baad kitne din quarantine mein rehna padta hai? — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile Masakali 2.0 tested #COVID19 positive. Situation kaafi critical hai. — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) April 8, 2020

the world: *ending*



news: sirf bad news hi bad news hai



tseries: ek remix banate hain masakali 2.0 how is the idea — Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 8, 2020

I am all for Freedom of Speech and Expression, but can we please make the remixing of classic songs a punishable offence? #Masakali2 — Shashank मिश्र (@shashank109) April 8, 2020

Me after listening #Masakali2 & reminiscing about the original track pic.twitter.com/C73Thcr27w — MockingBird (@mockingbird2019) April 8, 2020

HOW DARE THEY RUIN THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SONG LIKE THAT?? HOW ARE WE LETTING THIS HAPPEN 😭😭 #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/7LWri4YMjJ — Mad.I.Moody (@NawaalFakih) April 8, 2020

If you thought it can’t get worse than a lockdown in your life, presenting #Masakali2.

Go bleed your ears out!

Original songs to bhusan kumar#Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/eXM6VSCoyN — M E M E R • T I W A R I (@imtiwari7) April 8, 2020

*after listening to tanishk bagchi’s remake*#Masakali2

Every music lover : pic.twitter.com/DtggZ2p1cj — rishika chimania (@ChimaniaRishika) April 8, 2020

Its shitty #Masakali2

Shame on these Music C̶o̶m̶p̶o̶s̶e̶r̶s̶ cheaters for copy pasting. Utterly shameful for remaking gem of music.

Pathetic. These r the same bunch of ppl who cries foul over piracy and leaked movies on internet. — 1LSA (@1LSAspeaks) April 7, 2020

Everyone to T - Series after they have released #Masakali2 😭 : pic.twitter.com/UaF6K717l7 — Isolated Kirket Ekspert 🇮🇳🏏 (@KediaSatvik) April 8, 2020

Where can we file petition on Tanishk Bagchi for ruining all time classics?? 😤😤 But Tara kya lag rahi hai 😍😍 Really want her in a video song with #AsimRiaz 😜 #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/mwP4Q7VwhI — ASIF 🤓 (@Asifasim_) April 8, 2020

When I get to know that Tanishq Bagchi remade another song and ruined it. #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/dtT9ILVdX0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 8, 2020

#Masakali2



Every original song after T-Series and Tanishk Bagchi's remake: pic.twitter.com/moRFwdlcZH — Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) April 8, 2020

.@arrahman Sir Should File A Complaint Legally For Remixing His Old Classics



Literally These Bollywood PH Idiots Are Spoiling Our Feelings On Old Classics, By Mixing Shitty Raps & Electronic Beats



If They Are Remixing Well, Then It's Fine, But They Ruining It 👎#Masakali2 🤮 — Ganesh Tarakian ™ (@NTRfanTillEnd) April 8, 2020

@TSeries the world is already in so much pain, please don't increase it by spoiling classics like #Masakali with #Masakali2 . That song is bad at every point possible. Acting, beat, HQ and feel. Please spare the world🙏@juniorbachchan @sonamakapoor @arrahman please do something pic.twitter.com/Fj60qDjNgT — shradha srivastava (@shradhasrivast8) April 8, 2020

This was the cutest and best one ❤️ #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/djt60y4y7u — Fariz Karim Ansari (@FarizAnsari) April 8, 2020

BRB, need to listen to the ORIGINAL Masakali a couple of times to regain my faith in humanity again.