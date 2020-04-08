Do you guys remember that beautiful song Masakali, from Delhi 6? Composed by A.R. Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan? There has been an unpleasant remake of that song.   

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are featured in their first single video together called Masakali 2.0. And the video is a recreation or a modern-day take on Rahman's hit. 

Source: HT

Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon have sung Masakali 2.0 while Tanishk Bagchi composed the remix. 

Twitter is extremely disappointed with this remix: 

BRB, need to listen to the ORIGINAL Masakali a couple of times to regain my faith in humanity again. 