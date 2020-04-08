Do you guys remember that beautiful song Masakali, from Delhi 6? Composed by A.R. Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan? There has been an unpleasant remake of that song.
Seal it with love and your Masakali indoors! #Masakali2 out nowhttps://t.co/YP7IHjPCPW@TSeries @itsBhushanKumar @arrahman @TulsikumarTK @tanishkbagchi @sachet_tandon @TaraSutaria @prasoonjoshi_ #MohitChauhan— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 8, 2020
Twitter is extremely disappointed with this remix:
Masakali 2.0 sunne ke baad kitne din quarantine mein rehna padta hai?— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) April 8, 2020
Meanwhile Masakali 2.0 tested #COVID19 positive. Situation kaafi critical hai.— Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) April 8, 2020
the world: *ending*— Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 8, 2020
news: sirf bad news hi bad news hai
tseries: ek remix banate hain masakali 2.0 how is the idea
I am all for Freedom of Speech and Expression, but can we please make the remixing of classic songs a punishable offence? #Masakali2— Shashank मिश्र (@shashank109) April 8, 2020
AR Rehman after listening to #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/D32b2qZCEA— Vaibhav (@agentroy999) April 8, 2020
Me after listening #Masakali2 & reminiscing about the original track pic.twitter.com/C73Thcr27w— MockingBird (@mockingbird2019) April 8, 2020
HOW DARE THEY RUIN THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SONG LIKE THAT?? HOW ARE WE LETTING THIS HAPPEN 😭😭 #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/7LWri4YMjJ— Mad.I.Moody (@NawaalFakih) April 8, 2020
If you thought it can’t get worse than a lockdown in your life, presenting #Masakali2.— Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) April 8, 2020
Go bleed your ears out!
https://t.co/pVJJf8IKoy
After listening to #Masakali2— Amit Tiwari (@amittiwari300) April 8, 2020
Original song lovers: pic.twitter.com/am5Jje4Vu1
Say No to Remix songs😡#Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/fqJuDraRhx— 🇮🇳AaYuu🇮🇳 (@A_BrahminGirlll) April 8, 2020
Original songs to bhusan kumar#Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/eXM6VSCoyN— M E M E R • T I W A R I (@imtiwari7) April 8, 2020
*after listening to tanishk bagchi’s remake*#Masakali2— rishika chimania (@ChimaniaRishika) April 8, 2020
Every music lover : pic.twitter.com/DtggZ2p1cj
Its shitty #Masakali2— 1LSA (@1LSAspeaks) April 7, 2020
Shame on these Music C̶o̶m̶p̶o̶s̶e̶r̶s̶ cheaters for copy pasting. Utterly shameful for remaking gem of music.
Pathetic. These r the same bunch of ppl who cries foul over piracy and leaked movies on internet.
#Masakali2 wtf why pic.twitter.com/Se2zoZN45l— Sumitman (@Extra_anxiety) April 8, 2020
*Me After Watching #Masakali2.0 : pic.twitter.com/myMl3jFObx— Mayank Ranjan🔥 (@theranjanmayank) April 8, 2020
AR Rahman after listening to #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/zKums0FsBe— Onion Samosa (@SamosaOnion) April 8, 2020
Everyone to T - Series after they have released #Masakali2 😭 : pic.twitter.com/UaF6K717l7— Isolated Kirket Ekspert 🇮🇳🏏 (@KediaSatvik) April 8, 2020
Where can we file petition on Tanishk Bagchi for ruining all time classics?? 😤😤 But Tara kya lag rahi hai 😍😍 Really want her in a video song with #AsimRiaz 😜 #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/mwP4Q7VwhI— ASIF 🤓 (@Asifasim_) April 8, 2020
When I get to know that Tanishq Bagchi remade another song and ruined it. #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/dtT9ILVdX0— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 8, 2020
#Masakali2— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) April 8, 2020
Original Songs to Bhushan Kumar: pic.twitter.com/5lp5lPuH0E
A R Rehman after listening to #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/KJRhFCpbuc— Barsha 🌺 (@_Bubblish) April 8, 2020
#Masakali2— Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) April 8, 2020
Every original song after T-Series and Tanishk Bagchi's remake: pic.twitter.com/moRFwdlcZH
Please TB stop all this nonsense!!#Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/RevSCqfOvC— 🥺👉👈 (@decently_crazy_) April 8, 2020
What listening to #Masakali2 felt like pic.twitter.com/zhB6fpVC58— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) April 8, 2020
*A good Bollywood Song Exists*— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 8, 2020
T-Series: #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/ZtSyKLQm4J
.@arrahman Sir Should File A Complaint Legally For Remixing His Old Classics— Ganesh Tarakian ™ (@NTRfanTillEnd) April 8, 2020
Literally These Bollywood PH Idiots Are Spoiling Our Feelings On Old Classics, By Mixing Shitty Raps & Electronic Beats
If They Are Remixing Well, Then It's Fine, But They Ruining It 👎#Masakali2 🤮
@TSeries the world is already in so much pain, please don't increase it by spoiling classics like #Masakali with #Masakali2 . That song is bad at every point possible. Acting, beat, HQ and feel. Please spare the world🙏@juniorbachchan @sonamakapoor @arrahman please do something pic.twitter.com/Fj60qDjNgT— shradha srivastava (@shradhasrivast8) April 8, 2020
This was the cutest and best one ❤️ #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/djt60y4y7u— Fariz Karim Ansari (@FarizAnsari) April 8, 2020
BRB, need to listen to the ORIGINAL Masakali a couple of times to regain my faith in humanity again.