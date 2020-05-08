Most of us love watching horror films that can give us the creeps. And, since we all are sitting at home, here's a recommendation for you.
There's a new horror film doing rounds on the internet that is allegedly cursed and therefore, even dangerous to watch.
The film is called 'Antrum' and it released in 2018 but, it has recently gained popularity and has become the talk of the town amongst TikTok users and even Reddit users.
But, before we get into more details, let me just give you a gist of the film and why it is known to be 'cursed'.
Basically, this film tells you the story of Antrum, a movie that was originally released in the late 70s. And, apparently, anyone who watched the film mysteriously died after viewing it.
The story of the film revolves around a young boy and girl who go into a forest to save the soul of their deceased pet. They find a spot known as the Antrum (where the devil landed after being cast out of heaven) and that's where the siblings start digging a hole to 'hell'.
If some reports are to be believed, the original film is responsible for nearly 60 deaths. The footage of this film was rumored to have been lost but its latest 2018 version was made after a copy of the film was found.
Even the trailer of the film opens with a series of messages that shoudn't be taken lightly.
Message 1.
Message 2.
And, message 3.
Here is a screenshot of the 'Warning' the makers of the film put out for the viewers before the film starts.
So, this is as real as it gets. As mentioned above, in the past, there were also some horrific incidents that took place where this film was screened so, lets talk a bit about that.
But, the most astonishing part about all this was the fact that the reel of the film was not damaged at all.
But after receiving Antrum, festival programmers started dying mysteriously. Of course, there is no explanation for their death but many believe it to be the work of the devil himself.
Many tried exiting the movie theater but, they discovered all the doors were locked and there was no escape. And, this ultimately led to a stampede which resulted in the deaths of several people.
Phew! While there are some people who found the film to be scary, there were others who said it's all hyped up and there's no real risk to watching it.
I’ve watched the Antrum “demon” scenes 6 times now and they still chill me to my soul. I think they beat out Zelda from Pet Sem as creepiest things to me, and for the same reason. No jumpscares. It’s all visual. And the crackling decay of 35mm film being all you hear.— Bailey Crawly (@BaileyCrawly) May 2, 2020
I watched Antrum. pic.twitter.com/kfClrCrzS9— 𝕁𝕠𝕖𝕪 ☽ (@joeyadventures) May 7, 2020
Holy crap guys. I love scary movies.. but I definitely don’t recommend watching “ANTRUM” just the beginning of the film is giving me bad anxiety and making me cry— Astrid (@Silvaaa08) April 19, 2020
Antrum was a boring movie— Meh (@DarkOneUnDead) May 7, 2020
i just watched antrum because they said it was cursed and that everyone was so scared and i was hoping for something demoniac to happen but nothing happened i’m disappointed i didn’t have expectations tbh because these films are quite boring and honestly it’s not the exception— carol loves ally (@allysgrown) April 30, 2020
“Antrum” is a cult film which supposedly all viewers die within 24 hours after watching. It’s been 24 hours and here I am, eating buffalo chicken for the 5th day in a row. 3/10 not scary, didn’t even die— Steven Kwak (@StevenKwak1) April 25, 2020
Now, it's up to you to decide. Will you watch the film or skip it?