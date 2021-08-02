Musicians often take inspiration from other artists for their original pieces and it’s even appreciated as long as it’s not blatantly copied. Over the span of his 40 years in the industry, Anu Malik has been accused of copying the work of other musicians a number of times.
Well, something similar happened yet again!
On August 1st, Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won Israel’s first-ever Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics. As per the ritual, the nation’s flag was raised and their national anthem Hatikvah was played.
Desi netizens were quick to find an uncanny resemblance between Anu Malik’s song Mera Mulk Mera Desh from the 1996 movie Diljale and Israel’s national anthem.
Don't believe us? Here's the proof.
Israel won their second ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik 😂pic.twitter.com/AA5Gzppqd1— Anushree Roy (@AnushreeRoy7) August 1, 2021
A number of netizens trolled him for blatantly copying the music. Here are some of the most rib-tickling memes:
Anu Malik made 1 billion people fool for complete 25 years and no one realised it , ek Gold medal to Anu Malik ka bhi banata hain— trollpool (@niralsoni) August 1, 2021
Everytime a country wins Gold 🥇 at Olympics and its National Anthem plays— Dr. Manita V (@DrManita) August 1, 2021
Anu Malik 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CUnwY5rRME
Anu Malik ne Israel ka national anthem bhi churaya hua hai. Kya aadmi hai yaar😂. GOAT.— Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) August 1, 2021
Anu Malik copied Israel's national anthem for his song? Choron ke bhi kuch usool hote hai, Anu ji! #AnuMalik— Vivek S Patwardhan (@VivekUvaach) August 2, 2021
There are total 193 countries in the world.— Biduuu! (@Jackiebidu) August 2, 2021
So Anu Malik still has chance to make another 192 songs!#AnuMalik
Israel's National Anthem to Anu Malik pic.twitter.com/8yUAQBhC8g— Ishtiyaque🇵🇸 (@Ixhtiyaque) August 1, 2021
Indians to #AnuMalik after hearing #ISR national anthem pic.twitter.com/PmDHbZCE3M— Laluwitharana #Tokyo2020 (@laluwitharana) August 1, 2021
Anu Malik after copying national anthem of Israel for his song mera mulk mera desh: pic.twitter.com/xPogXHk10o— Amritanshu Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@iamanshuuuu) August 2, 2021
Meanwhile people asking Anu Malik after listening to Israel' National anthem pic.twitter.com/2KP4aPqsYr— Sir MS Dhoni (@sudharjaao) August 1, 2021
Israel wins gold— maybe: indifferent (@unlimitedbanter) August 1, 2021
Anu Malik: pic.twitter.com/5XxPR4B7CA
Anu Malik just simply didn't copy Israel national anthem in 1996 film diljale song. It needs years or reaserch and analysis to find out which country isn't going to win medals for years. Visionary man.— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) August 1, 2021
Anu Malik copying the national anthem of a country to make a Bollywood song is so Anu Malik!— Aniket Malpani (@aniketmalpani) August 2, 2021
#IndianIdol #AnuMalik— 🔥T . O . M . A . L 🔥😎 (@samaj_premi) August 1, 2021
Just Anu Malik dealing with Israel's national anthem : pic.twitter.com/DPX6FR0WEh
Anu Malik thought Israel would never win a gold medal and his secret shall be safe forever!! I'm glad you guys proved him wrong 🙌 you opened more than 2 billion eyes today. We Indians are finally enlightened 🤟— Sia Mehta (@SiaMehta4) August 1, 2021
Anu malik after listening Israel national anthem on TV pic.twitter.com/HPf7OqcMJX— @Miken (@mikenprajapati) August 1, 2021
When Fans came to Know the Song of The Movie Diljale 🎶Mera Mulk Mera Des🎶 Composed by Anu Malik was Inspired by Israel's National Anthem,Fans to #AnuMalik 😿 pic.twitter.com/jvt4AiWNne— Tadkamarkey 2.0 🇮🇳 (@AnilPil63050188) August 1, 2021
Meanwhile, Israel be like: