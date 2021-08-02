Musicians often take inspiration from other artists for their original pieces and it’s even appreciated as long as it’s not blatantly copied. Over the span of his 40 years in the industry, Anu Malik has been accused of copying the work of other musicians a number of times.

Well, something similar happened yet again!

On August 1st, Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won Israel’s first-ever Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics. As per the ritual, the nation’s flag was raised and their national anthem Hatikvah was played.

Desi netizens were quick to find an uncanny resemblance between Anu Malik’s song Mera Mulk Mera Desh from the 1996 movie Diljale and Israel’s national anthem.

Don't believe us? Here's the proof.

Israel won their second ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik 😂pic.twitter.com/AA5Gzppqd1 — Anushree Roy (@AnushreeRoy7) August 1, 2021

A number of netizens trolled him for blatantly copying the music. Here are some of the most rib-tickling memes:

Anu Malik after watching Israeli National Anthem being played on TV - pic.twitter.com/DfCoUeq2ZR — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik made 1 billion people fool for complete 25 years and no one realised it , ek Gold medal to Anu Malik ka bhi banata hain — trollpool (@niralsoni) August 1, 2021

Everytime a country wins Gold 🥇 at Olympics and its National Anthem plays

Anu Malik 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CUnwY5rRME — Dr. Manita V (@DrManita) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik ne Israel ka national anthem bhi churaya hua hai. Kya aadmi hai yaar😂. GOAT. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik copied Israel's national anthem for his song? Choron ke bhi kuch usool hote hai, Anu ji! #AnuMalik — Vivek S Patwardhan (@VivekUvaach) August 2, 2021

There are total 193 countries in the world.



So Anu Malik still has chance to make another 192 songs!#AnuMalik — Biduuu! (@Jackiebidu) August 2, 2021

arre Anu Malik ne Israel ka national anthem 1996 me hi chura liya tha??🤦🏻‍♂️

Legend 😂🔥🤣🔥😂🔥🤣🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/EOj83LzwyR — śambít 2.O (@aur_bataaao) August 1, 2021

Israel's National Anthem to Anu Malik pic.twitter.com/8yUAQBhC8g — Ishtiyaque🇵🇸 (@Ixhtiyaque) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik after copying national anthem of Israel for his song mera mulk mera desh: pic.twitter.com/xPogXHk10o — Amritanshu Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@iamanshuuuu) August 2, 2021

Meanwhile people asking Anu Malik after listening to Israel' National anthem pic.twitter.com/2KP4aPqsYr — Sir MS Dhoni (@sudharjaao) August 1, 2021

Israel wins gold



Anu Malik: pic.twitter.com/5XxPR4B7CA — maybe: indifferent (@unlimitedbanter) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik just simply didn't copy Israel national anthem in 1996 film diljale song. It needs years or reaserch and analysis to find out which country isn't going to win medals for years. Visionary man. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik copying the national anthem of a country to make a Bollywood song is so Anu Malik! — Aniket Malpani (@aniketmalpani) August 2, 2021

#IndianIdol #AnuMalik



Just Anu Malik dealing with Israel's national anthem : pic.twitter.com/DPX6FR0WEh — 🔥T . O . M . A . L 🔥😎 (@samaj_premi) August 1, 2021

It's other way around....Israel national anthem is inspired from Anu Malik 🤣 — अखण्ड भारत (@akhand_bharat84) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik thought Israel would never win a gold medal and his secret shall be safe forever!! I'm glad you guys proved him wrong 🙌 you opened more than 2 billion eyes today. We Indians are finally enlightened 🤟 — Sia Mehta (@SiaMehta4) August 1, 2021

Anu malik after listening Israel national anthem on TV pic.twitter.com/HPf7OqcMJX — @Miken (@mikenprajapati) August 1, 2021

Bollywood should start Giving "Best Music Copying" awards.

80-90% Bollywood will be in Competition.

Anu Malik will end up getting "Lifetime Achievement award for copying" — Ankit Singh⚡ (@Funtastic_Beast) August 2, 2021

When Fans came to Know the Song of The Movie Diljale 🎶Mera Mulk Mera Des🎶 Composed by Anu Malik was Inspired by Israel's National Anthem,Fans to #AnuMalik 😿 pic.twitter.com/jvt4AiWNne — Tadkamarkey 2.0 🇮🇳 (@AnilPil63050188) August 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Israel be like: