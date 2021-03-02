From climate and wildlife to governments and technology, a lot has changed over the past decades. And while there's an entire generation gap between the 90s kids and today's, there's one thing that binds eveyone together and the trends suggest that it will continue to do so - Sooryavansham.

Because Set Max or what we now know as Sony Max (woh bhi change ho gaya) won't stop showing Sooryavansham.

Recently Sony Max posted an advertisement on Twitter asking its viewers to watch Sooryavansham to know Kya Heera apne pita ‘Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh’ ka dil jeet payega?

Kya Heera apne pita ‘Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh’ ka dil jeet payega?



Dekhiye blockbuster film ‘Sooryavansham’ aaj shaam 7 baje, sirf Sony MAX2 par.#Sooryavansham@SrBachchan @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/hSND2gahVw — Sony MAX2 (@sonymax2movies) February 28, 2021

A lot of people responded to the tweet. None of them answered Sony Max's question, they made fun.

Kore kore sapne mere intensifies in my head https://t.co/cvDwj4CagW — Boring (@Boringism) March 1, 2021

Yeh Movie sadiyo tak chalegi. Year 3021, people are still watching Sooryavansham https://t.co/jBp6hHkj42 — Gaurav (@gauravgkk) March 1, 2021

One among them was Anupam Kher.

Back in 1999, he might have been one of the actors in the movie, but today he spoke for all of us.

पहले जब Sony Max पर IPL आता था, उन दिनों Sooryavansham से छुटकारा मिल जाता था। यही IPL की Best बात थी। परंतु अब वो भी नही रहा। https://t.co/IAlcL08TZH — Sumit Narula (@CurlWIRE) March 1, 2021

1000 baar hmne dekhi h

500 baar hmne chodi h

500 baar pta nhi chla ki aayi huyi h😂😂 https://t.co/1QvUjmGwGg — Ekta bansal (@Ektabansal19) March 1, 2021

😅😅 My grandfather said that I watched this movie 99 times on @sonymax2movies but Anupam Khair's sense of humor made me laugh 100 times.. https://t.co/e6LHXLxbTD — Whatever_i_ itsjust (@ureflection_) March 1, 2021

Ohh bhai.. suryawansham movie fir aa rahi hai..



Bhai ye movie BAN kar do.. ab to iske sare subtitles yaad ho gaye hai😄😄 pic.twitter.com/imL6Ob08fC — Rajesh Das (@RajeshD82101177) February 28, 2021

By the way, have you watched it?