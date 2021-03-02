From climate and wildlife to governments and technology, a lot has changed over the past decades. And while there's an entire generation gap between the 90s kids and today's, there's one thing that binds eveyone together and the trends suggest that it will continue to do so - Sooryavansham.
Because Set Max or what we now know as Sony Max (woh bhi change ho gaya) won't stop showing Sooryavansham.
Recently Sony Max posted an advertisement on Twitter asking its viewers to watch Sooryavansham to know Kya Heera apne pita ‘Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh’ ka dil jeet payega?
Kya Heera apne pita ‘Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh’ ka dil jeet payega?— Sony MAX2 (@sonymax2movies) February 28, 2021
Dekhiye blockbuster film ‘Sooryavansham’ aaj shaam 7 baje, sirf Sony MAX2 par.#Sooryavansham@SrBachchan @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/hSND2gahVw
A lot of people responded to the tweet. None of them answered Sony Max's question, they made fun.
Kore kore sapne mere intensifies in my head https://t.co/cvDwj4CagW— Boring (@Boringism) March 1, 2021
Yeh Movie sadiyo tak chalegi. Year 3021, people are still watching Sooryavansham https://t.co/jBp6hHkj42— Gaurav (@gauravgkk) March 1, 2021
One among them was Anupam Kher.
हाहाहाहा 🤣🤣🤣!! मेरे प्यारे @sonymax2movies वालो!! आपके इस सवाल को देखकर मैं अपनी हँसी रोक नहीं पाया।ये फ़िल्म आपने इतनी बार दिखाई गई है कि अब तो इस सवाल का जवाब चाँद पे रहने वाले लोग भी दे सकते हैं।जय हो!! 😄😬🤣🤣😂😂😂🥸 https://t.co/Rurzb9HY6r— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 28, 2021
Back in 1999, he might have been one of the actors in the movie, but today he spoke for all of us.
पहले जब Sony Max पर IPL आता था, उन दिनों Sooryavansham से छुटकारा मिल जाता था। यही IPL की Best बात थी। परंतु अब वो भी नही रहा। https://t.co/IAlcL08TZH— Sumit Narula (@CurlWIRE) March 1, 2021
1000 baar hmne dekhi h— Ekta bansal (@Ektabansal19) March 1, 2021
500 baar hmne chodi h
500 baar pta nhi chla ki aayi huyi h😂😂 https://t.co/1QvUjmGwGg
Ohh bhai.. suryawansham movie fir aa rahi hai..— Rajesh Das (@RajeshD82101177) February 28, 2021
Bhai ye movie BAN kar do.. ab to iske sare subtitles yaad ho gaye hai😄😄 pic.twitter.com/imL6Ob08fC
By the way, have you watched it?