If you love your K-Dramas, then chances are you're currently binge-watching Netflix's Squid Game. And if that is the case, you couldn't have possibly missed Anupam Tripathi AKA player No.199, Abdul Ali.

Anupam Tripathi is one of the few South Asian actors to be working in the Korean entertainment Industry and boy is he killing it. The actor has been receiving a lot of praise for his performance.

The actor has worked in a couple of Korean films and shows. He began with the film Ode To My Father in 2014. Then went on to do Luck-Key in 2016, and Space Sweepers in 2021.

Tripathi hails from New Delhi and went on to pursue a scholarship program at Korea National University of Arts in 2010. And from that point onwards, he's worked on more than 10 projects. And over the years, the actor has really built a space for himself in the Korean film industry.

In Squid Game, he plays the role of Abdul Ali, a Pakistani foreign worker in Korea, who is forced to enter the brutal, life-threatening game in order to gain financial freedom. The performance is being greatly applauded, so much so, the internet is abuzz with compliments.

so glad we got Pakistani rep in squid game, ali's such a good character and tripathi anupam did such a great job at playing him — imaan⁷ ☀️🌵 (@jinsperscna) September 28, 2021

Just started watching #SquidGame and OH MY GOD I'm on the edge of my seat! Also desi representation with Anupam Tripathi? Yes please! — Riddhi Chakraborty 🏳️‍🌈 (@thisisridz) September 26, 2021

okay so I started squid game and I'm attached to anupam tripathi pic.twitter.com/wLMniaSUen — diden (@alqueerian) September 26, 2021

Y'ALL!! So Ali from #SquidGame is an Indian! He is Anupam Tripathi and he also worked with Jinyoung in #TheDevilJudge !! pic.twitter.com/S1zmaipi7I — waeeee | 🎨 (@waeeee10) September 24, 2021

a necessary appreciation tweet for Ali in Squid Game cause we don't talk about it much?? He literally slayed his role which is one of the most human and innocent characters in the history of kdrama & the actor nail it with that depth in his expressions. *claps* pic.twitter.com/XumsC7mCfD — Anne. (@seoulofmischief) September 20, 2021

I haven't seen the colonizers in #SquidGame yet (tho I suspect I've heard them). KDramas don't have a problem w/ non-Korean actors. i.e. Anupam Tripathi is a wonderful actor who's so good! If casting directors can find him, why can't they find a white person who can actually act? pic.twitter.com/uiXUFrBjaX — Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) September 26, 2021

THE ACTOR WHO PLAYED ALI IN SQUID GAME IS TRIPATHI ANUPAM SAY HIS NAME ‼️‼️‼️ — zid 🇵🇸 (@whatiszid) September 23, 2021

Have you watched the show yet?