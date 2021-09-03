Guess a daily soap with sassy comebacks, redefining the idea of womanhood where 'boomers' casually shatter stereotypes, YET end up being called 'sanskaari'? Yes, as you guessed it's none other than Star Plus' #1 prime time show Anupamaa!
Anupamaa might not be perfect but it has got many things about the Indian households correct and has become the talk of the small-screen town.
From old age divorce to ex-couple decently living under the same roof with family, Anupamaa has focused on many aspects that the Indian society 'chooses' to be aloof from.
However this fresh angle in the serial has kept the viewers hooked lately.
Gaurav Khanna, in the character of Anupamaa's old school secret lover-cum-admirer, an NRI businessman Anuj aka Ghalib Kapadia has made a charming entry into the show AND Desi Twitter can't keep calm (neither can we).
anupama and anuj ♥️♥️ damn! falling for a middle-aged couple, yes !!!!#Anupamaa #Anupama #GauravKhanna #MaAn— ayushi ⁷ 🌸 (@_DevAkshi__) September 3, 2021
ps : nvr thought i will be watching anupama 😭pic.twitter.com/pPuWVkQmSz
Anuj kapadiya, the man of our hearts❤😩#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/QU2L21p4yC— Feminist🕊 (@shiningstar016) September 3, 2021
The possibility of a middle-aged maa-saas-bahu having a love interest plug on Indian TV isn't making the audience uncomfortable instead having them hype her up, is the revolutionization of television we didn't know we needed.
These two deserves each other pls😭❤️#AnujKapadia #MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/2etQ59y7uo— harshiii🥀 (@dreamee_) September 3, 2021
Me drooling over anuj kapadia be like 🙈🙈😔#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/3BJiEs9qzf— .🥀 (@bindassqueenn) September 3, 2021
"Jo chand se pyaar krte hai wo sitaron par ja kar settle nai hote" #GauravKhanna as Anuj Kapadia🔥— Jiyaa (@pari_hun_mai) September 3, 2021
I never thought that I will watch #Anupamaa that too early in the morning. pic.twitter.com/2sebqPuNRU
Ok, I am sold!!#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/fLnAOKtuW1— Alisha Gupta (@AlishaaGupta89) September 3, 2021
ok, i’m making it part of my daily routine to watch this clip.— fateh hate account (@FatejoKiKahaani) September 3, 2021
it just brings me so much happiness. 🥺🤧🥰❤️ #anupamaa pic.twitter.com/9WZVtSmgQG
"mausam adhoore ishq ka jo pehle se sard tha, ab aur bhi gehra hogaya jo seene mein dard tha." 💘— pαlαĸ (@wannabecurious9) September 3, 2021
AHHH! I'M SO EXCITED FOR THEIR STORY 😍😭❤️#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/JbCUGMydrn
The way he is admiring her and is appreciative of her talent🥺😍❤#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ZObDPteL1B— ✺ (@nonstopchai) September 3, 2021
Who want these cuties to be forever one? 💕💞#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/J4mJw2wuFh— 𝐍𝐈𝐊𝐊𝐈 𝐆𝐔𝐏𝐓𝐀 (@NIKKIGU45473309) September 3, 2021
Haaye!!😍😍— Helly ✨ (@Oro_phile) September 3, 2021
Watching only for my Bachpan ka Crush!!🙈
I hope he is here to stay!!#GauravKhanna#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/po8DPJAiJc
Entire ITv fd after watching #AnujKapadia in #Anupamaa 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/bWb5SGCB2D— Sri ka birthday 🥳🎂 (@ektara03) September 3, 2021
this man has been in love with one woman for twenty six freaking years without letting that effect either her or him ... Gaalib Kapadia sahab kahaan they aap ???? 😭❤️#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/H0ZL7wEizl— 𝒂𝒚𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒊. (@_ayushi_saran) September 3, 2021