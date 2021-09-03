Guess a daily soap with sassy comebacks, redefining the idea of womanhood where 'boomers' casually shatter stereotypes, YET end up being called 'sanskaari'? Yes, as you guessed it's none other than Star Plus' #1 prime time show Anupamaa!

Anupamaa might not be perfect but it has got many things about the Indian households correct and has become the talk of the small-screen town.

From old age divorce to ex-couple decently living under the same roof with family, Anupamaa has focused on many aspects that the Indian society 'chooses' to be aloof from.

However this fresh angle in the serial has kept the viewers hooked lately.

Gaurav Khanna, in the character of Anupamaa's old school secret lover-cum-admirer, an NRI businessman Anuj aka Ghalib Kapadia has made a charming entry into the show AND Desi Twitter can't keep calm (neither can we).

anupama and anuj ♥️♥️ damn! falling for a middle-aged couple, yes !!!!



ps : nvr thought i will be watching anupama

The possibility of a middle-aged maa-saas-bahu having a love interest plug on Indian TV isn't making the audience uncomfortable instead having them hype her up, is the revolutionization of television we didn't know we needed.

"Jo chand se pyaar krte hai wo sitaron par ja kar settle nai hote"



I never thought that I will watch #Anupamaa that too early in the morning.

ok, i’m making it part of my daily routine to watch this clip.



it just brings me so much happiness. 🥺🤧🥰❤️ #anupamaa pic.twitter.com/9WZVtSmgQG — fateh hate account (@FatejoKiKahaani) September 3, 2021

"mausam adhoore ishq ka jo pehle se sard tha, ab aur bhi gehra hogaya jo seene mein dard tha." 💘

AHHH! I'M SO EXCITED FOR THEIR STORY 😍😭❤️



AHHH! I'M SO EXCITED FOR THEIR STORY 😍😭❤️

The way he is admiring her and is appreciative of her talent🥺😍❤

Who want these cuties to be forever one? 💕💞

Haaye!!😍😍

Watching only for my Bachpan ka Crush!!🙈

I hope he is here to stay!!

this man has been in love with one woman for twenty six freaking years without letting that effect either her or him ... Gaalib Kapadia sahab kahaan they aap ???? 😭❤️

If the comeback of an old love isn't like this, I don't want it!