Nitesh Pandey, the actor who appeared in several movies and television shows, passed away today. He was 51.

The actor, who was a part of numerous iconic movies like Dabangg 2, Om Shanti Om, Khosla Ka Ghosla and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Anupamaa.

Pandey, who took his last breath in Nashik today, debuted with a show, Tejas in 1995. The actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 2 AM.

His untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry and here’s how celebrities expressed their condolences:

Nitesh Pandey : 17 January 1973- 23 May 2023

Good bye sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LJgUY2BQGC — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 24, 2023

Three young persons. Three actors. Passed away in a span of 3-4 days. Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families.#AdityaSinghRajput #VaibhaviUpadhyay#NiteshPandey — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 24, 2023

Sad to know about the sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey a brilliant actor and a fun loving person due to cardiac arrest at Igatpuri .

His demise is a great loss to the film and Tv industry.

My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones .

Om shanti .

🙏 pic.twitter.com/KTtu0ZeEYA — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 24, 2023

Sad news

ॐ शांति 🙏 Nitesh Pandey no more pic.twitter.com/IHNYDmfSrp — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) May 24, 2023

This can’t be true but it is. Friend, colleague and a talented actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 2am today in Igatpuri. Rest in peace Nitesh 🙏🏻

#Actor #Anupama pic.twitter.com/HJ6PB3BYz2 — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) May 24, 2023

#NiteshPandey … gone too soon! Shocking! Rest in eternal peace 🙏🙏🙏 — rajeshwari sachdev (@rajeshwarisachd) May 24, 2023

Got a chance to work with #NiteshPandey first years back on Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and recently again on Gyaarah Gyaarah. Effortless actor and an affable person. Truly shocked by his passing. Been thinking about the time I spent with him on shoot. Will miss him.💔 — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) May 24, 2023

Sad to hear about the sudden demise of actor Nitesh Pandey Ji. His memorable performances have left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. #niteshpandey pic.twitter.com/VkaWxzbv5E — I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) May 24, 2023

RIP #niteshpandey Ji , You will be always remembered Sir ❤️💫 — Shubham Agarwal (@Shubhamm_Agg) May 24, 2023

May his soul rest in peace.