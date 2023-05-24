Nitesh Pandey, the actor who appeared in several movies and television shows, passed away today. He was 51.
The actor, who was a part of numerous iconic movies like Dabangg 2, Om Shanti Om, Khosla Ka Ghosla and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Anupamaa.
Pandey, who took his last breath in Nashik today, debuted with a show, Tejas in 1995. The actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 2 AM.
His untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry and here’s how celebrities expressed their condolences:
May his soul rest in peace.
