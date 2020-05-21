What would you do if you have cash flowing out of your drain every night?

Netflix India's upcoming film Choked - starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Matthew - explores this idea with demonetisation and other social issues as a backdrop.

The trailer of the film was released today, along with the following synopsis:

Choked is the story of a hapless bank cashier whose life takes an unexpected turn when she finds a source of unlimited money in her own kitchen. What will happen when the world becomes suspicious of her newfound fortunes?

The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap, whose previous Netflix venture was Ghost Stories, on which he worked alongside 3 other directors.

Saiyami will be seen playing the role of a bank cashier while Roshan, her jobless husband.

The film is slated to release on June 5. You can watch its trailer here:

*All screenshots taken from the trailer on YouTube*