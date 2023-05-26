Director Anurag Kashyap attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival with Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt for the premiere of their film Kennedy in the Midnight Screening section at The Grand Lumiere Theatre.

After the premiere, the film received a 7-minute standing ovation from the audience. The video of the moment has gone viral on social media. The actors looked visibly overwhelmed by the response while a big grin was splashed across the director’s face throughout.

Take a look at the viral moment:

Here’s how people have been reacting to this:

Kashyap saab 🙌 The king is back with a bang babyyy! 🔥 https://t.co/EvAjMMCE5y — A 🍁 (@scrappinthrough) May 26, 2023

Such a proud moment! https://t.co/yF58NitZ7w — Ishaan Bakshi (@bakshi_ishaan) May 25, 2023

Bravo team #Kennedy the expectations were sky high and looking at this reaction at #Cannes I feel that this is going to be the movie of the year. Can't wait for it's theatrical release. @anuragkashyap72 @SunnyLeone https://t.co/NRtMGvp5dJ — Vikas Bhati (@vikasbhati) May 25, 2023

How moving is this video! So happy for @SunnyLeone ♥️ https://t.co/39LczGnRcp — A. Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) May 25, 2023

Proud of you, Kashyap sir — Pranjal Jai (@ThePJaiOfficial) May 26, 2023

Actor Sunny Leone also took to Twitter to express her gratitude.

The proudest moment of my career so far 😍

Thank you @anuragkashyap72 for this moment!

And @itsRahulBhat for letting me be share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both! #kennedy @Festival_Cannes @ZeeStudios_ @DanielWeber99 #SunnyLeone… pic.twitter.com/tZyVC9B7bE — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 25, 2023

