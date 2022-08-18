As a cinephile, who has witnessed Anurag Kashyap's filmography over the years, the director has showcased several diverse characters of men through his movies. Chahein woh alcoholic/lovesick Dev ho (Abhay Deol in Dev D), Wasseypur ke gangsters (Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Gangs of Wasseypur), ya phir Shravan Singh, the boxer (Vineet Kumar Singh in Mukkabaaz).



Before you start scratching your heads about why we are discussing his filmography right now, let me share the cause. Anurag Kashyap, who recently directed Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dobaaraa, has been grabbing headlines for expressing that he prefers working with women over men.

Here's why.

The Dobaaraa director recently interacted with Indian Express while sharing his work preference in films.

I think I get along with women more than men.

- Anurag Kashyap

In the interview, Kashyap stated that female actors are easier to work with.

Women are easier to work with and simpler to deal with. Male insecurity is so much more.

Speaking of some actresses that he has collaborated in the past, the filmmaker said, "I find it easier to work with a Taapsee Pannu, Saiyami Kher or Amruta Subhash. I get a lot of trust from them! I can’t work if I don’t get trust."

Before Dobaaraa, Kashyap has previously collaborated with Taapsee in films like Manmarziyaan (as director) and Saand Ki Aankh (as producer). He also presented Pannu's Game Over in Hindi. The filmmaker worked with Saiyami Kher and Amruta Subhash in Choked.

Kashyap further expressed that male actors get insecure over the time.

When male actors are new, they give you all the trust but slowly the insecurity hits them. I have seen a lot of people change, with success and failure. Taapsee has stayed the same.

- Anurag Kashyap

This reminded me of Anurag Kashyap's 2020 interview when shared his experience of working with Abhay Deol in Dev D. In the interview with Huffpost India, Kashyap had said:

It was painfully difficult to work with him. I don’t really have great working memories with him. And haven’t talked to him much since I finished shooting. He wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a ‘Deol’. He would stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj for a film that was made on a very tight budget. Also the reason a lot of his directors went away from him.

- Anurag Kashyap

Dobaaraa, an official Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film, Mirage, releases on August 19. Coming back to Kashyap's opinion, it is definitely a personal choice about who he feels comfortable working with.

What do you think of his thoughts?