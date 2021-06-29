Anurag Kashyap had a proud father moment that he couldn't hold himself back from sharing with the world.

The director posted a video of his 20-year-old daughter paying for their lunch, with her own hard earned money for the first time.

Aaliyah is a digital creator and has 232K followers on Instagram and 68.7K subscribers on YouTube, where she creates fun content with her boyfriend and friends. And when she decided to take her father out for lunch, Anurag, being a desi dad, couldn't hold back the emotions.

Watch the full video here:

This is absolutely adorable!