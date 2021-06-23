Tarantino's classic action thriller, Kill Bill, starring Uma Thurman in the lead role, is regarded as one of the finest action dramas of all time. And now it appears that director Anurag Kashyap is all set to remake the film, with Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Yes, according to an exclusive story by Pinkvilla, the film, whose rights were bought by Nikhil Dwivedi, is being remade as a 'homage to the original'. And a conversation has been initiated with Kriti for the lead role.

Though neither Sanon, nor Kashyap, have shared any information about the project, Twitter has already shared their thoughts on the remake:

Everyday we stray further from god’s light https://t.co/IchRKsWpcr? — Mythili (@MVijay88) June 23, 2021

We deserve the virus.https://t.co/8O9za6omce — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) June 22, 2021

yeh kya behuda mazaak hai https://t.co/sgA6UQCGSA — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 22, 2021

I will pay a buttload of money to stop this from happening. I am ready to take a loan to stop this shit. https://t.co/RXTJXBb1bj — bored burnham (@zeebodhanwalla) June 23, 2021

So anurag kashyap is directing the kill bill remake lead by kriti Sanon 🥴 — Shreyansh (PAINNNNNNNNNNNNNN) (@Messi_Meister) June 22, 2021

As much as I love #KillBill and think that nobody can recreate the magic of UMA Thurman heck even Lucy liu again.I would be excited to see what Anurag brings to the noir genre. Hope he indianises some of the iconic fight sequences.

Kriti is a good choice. https://t.co/AAqHiZQlzp pic.twitter.com/PClIjAualI — Smita0912 (@Smita09122) June 22, 2021

Anurag Kashyap…… gayi bhains 🐃 paani mein — Shaun Kartik (@shaun_kartik) June 22, 2021

Kriti ah ? This is pathetic — 'SiR' Navvii Nekkanti (@naveennekkanti) June 22, 2021

THAT'S the best actress you could pick for this? Lol okay.



I am a tiny bit intrigued (if this is even real) tho I think Vishal Bhardwaj would've been a much better choice for the director. Kashyap is really not the Bollywood equivalent of Tarantino as everyone thinks he is lol. https://t.co/PeKIeapTdk — Mad 2.0 (@thedalediggler) June 22, 2021

Stop with the fucking remakes u stupid fools https://t.co/9o7r1E5Ycs — Harry (@IndoOfelme) June 22, 2021

Story and scenes to copy paste karloge but that BGM which took this film to another level, where will they find that??? https://t.co/S5Ui7SMuZh — Sahil (@TheAceGuy_) June 22, 2021

Lmao

Disaster in the making https://t.co/iKVOrnfLnG — sid (@SidKSchrute) June 22, 2021

What do you think about this remake?