Tarantino's classic action thriller, Kill Bill, starring Uma Thurman in the lead role, is regarded as one of the finest action dramas of all time. And now it appears that director Anurag Kashyap is all set to remake the film, with Kriti Sanon in the lead role.
Yes, according to an exclusive story by Pinkvilla, the film, whose rights were bought by Nikhil Dwivedi, is being remade as a 'homage to the original'. And a conversation has been initiated with Kriti for the lead role.
Though neither Sanon, nor Kashyap, have shared any information about the project, Twitter has already shared their thoughts on the remake:
Everyday we stray further from god’s light https://t.co/IchRKsWpcr?— Mythili (@MVijay88) June 23, 2021
We deserve the virus.https://t.co/8O9za6omce— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) June 22, 2021
yeh kya behuda mazaak hai https://t.co/sgA6UQCGSA— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 22, 2021
I will pay a buttload of money to stop this from happening. I am ready to take a loan to stop this shit. https://t.co/RXTJXBb1bj— bored burnham (@zeebodhanwalla) June 23, 2021
As much as I love #KillBill and think that nobody can recreate the magic of UMA Thurman heck even Lucy liu again.I would be excited to see what Anurag brings to the noir genre. Hope he indianises some of the iconic fight sequences.— Smita0912 (@Smita09122) June 22, 2021
Kriti is a good choice. https://t.co/AAqHiZQlzp pic.twitter.com/PClIjAualI
Kriti ah ? This is pathetic— 'SiR' Navvii Nekkanti (@naveennekkanti) June 22, 2021
THAT'S the best actress you could pick for this? Lol okay.— Mad 2.0 (@thedalediggler) June 22, 2021
I am a tiny bit intrigued (if this is even real) tho I think Vishal Bhardwaj would've been a much better choice for the director. Kashyap is really not the Bollywood equivalent of Tarantino as everyone thinks he is lol. https://t.co/PeKIeapTdk
the fuck is this https://t.co/hygt5h3enJ pic.twitter.com/iP4mUXy9PI— arvind swamy's juul (@50firstkates) June 22, 2021
June 23, 2021
Stop with the fucking remakes u stupid fools https://t.co/9o7r1E5Ycs— Harry (@IndoOfelme) June 22, 2021
Lmao— sid (@SidKSchrute) June 22, 2021
Disaster in the making https://t.co/iKVOrnfLnG
