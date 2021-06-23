Tarantino's classic action thriller, Kill Bill, starring Uma Thurman in the lead role, is regarded as one of the finest action dramas of all time. And now it appears that director Anurag Kashyap is all set to remake the film, with Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Source: YouTube

Yes, according to an exclusive story by Pinkvilla, the film, whose rights were bought by Nikhil Dwivedi, is being remade as a 'homage to the original'. And a conversation has been initiated with Kriti for the lead role. 

Source: India Today

Though neither Sanon, nor Kashyap, have shared any information about the project, Twitter has already shared their thoughts on the remake: 

What do you think about this remake?