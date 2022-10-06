Virat Kohli, the former captain of the national cricket team and a true-blue dilliwaala at heart, is known for his love for some Delhi-style masaaledaar chole bhature. Anushka Sharma, knowing her husband’s love for the cult dish, was on a constant search for the best chole bhature in Mumbai.

And at last, her seemingly never-ending search now came to an end as she found a perfect place that serves the delicacy.

In a post, she mentioned that her search for ‘ ekdum-delhi-jaise-choley-bhature’ came to an end, thanks to stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu, who first discovered the outlet in Chembur.

In the next post, she shared a photo of ‘the source of immense joy and satisfaction in their household’.

In the last story, she mentioned that she can now relax with her feet up on the couch with the satisfaction of having run a marathon searching for the best chole bhature!

Lucky Virat.