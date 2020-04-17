Imagine being a cricketer in India. Imagine being the captain of the national team.

Now imagine that person in a country-wide lockdown.

Easily the busiest athlete in the country, Virat Kohli has been staying at home with actor Anushka Sharma, his wife, and they seem very happy.

Anushka figured though, that he must be missing cricket, and especially his fans. So she acted like one. But a very specific kind, mind you.

The demanding one.

Chauka maar na, kya kar raha hai?

You will always find one enthusiastic person who shouts this in the stadium.

Before this, Anushka cut Virat's hair because what else are husbands for?

And then one day, when he was having a live chat with Kevin Pietersen, she commented this.

So cute, these two.