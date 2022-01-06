Anushka Sharma is finally returning to the silver screen after four long years and we cannot keep calm. Netflix released a teaser of her movie Chakda 'Xpress today.

This sports biopic is based on the real-life of former Indian cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. The announcement clip takes us back to the year 2008 when the national team was gearing up for a match with the Australian team. However, unlike the men’s team, there were no spectators to cheer for them.

Anushka Sharma-Starrer Chakda Xpress

The movie is directed by Prosit Roy, who formerly helmed Anushka Sharma’s movie, Pari

While the actual release date of the movie has not been mentioned in the announcement, it will stream on Netflix.

You can watch the trailer here:

We are absolutely excited to watch Anushka Sharma back on our screens, especially in that stunning jersey!

