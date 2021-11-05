Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has penned an emotional letter to her husband and the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday.

In the letter, the actress-producer said that she was fortunate to meet someone like Kohli, who is not just a great cricketer but a better human being.

Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless.

Sharma's heartfelt letter has since gone viral.

The Indian skipper has also replied on the post.

And he was not the only one.

This is literally couple goals!