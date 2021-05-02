Anushka Sharma, who turned 33 on Saturday, shared a video today to thank her fans for their wishes and said that it really made her day special. In the video, she added that when the country is suffering amidst the COVID-19 crisis, she did not feel right to celebrate her birthday.

She also appealed to everyone to "unite and support India in this hour of crisis" as the Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the nation. She also revealed that she and her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli will soon be doing their bit for the country and she will share the information about it soon.

The actor has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's Kaneda and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.