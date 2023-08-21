Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon, who shot to fame with his song, Brown Munde, is currently grabbing headlines in the media for his docuseries, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind. Meanwhile, AP Dhillon has recently released his new music video, With You, featuring actress Banita Sandhu. After the song came out, fans started wondering if the singer is dating Sandhu for real. AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu also attended the screening of his docuseries in Mumbai together. They have now become the rumoured couple in town.

Banita’s latest post featuring both of them is going viral while making us gasp for breath. Many fans believe that the rumoured couple has made their relationship Instagram-official through viral pictures.

Banita Sandhu (@banitasandhu) posted photos of herself with AP Dhillon on her Instagram handle. She captioned her post saying, “with me” followed by a heart emoji. While AP is wearing a solarised flower print co-ord set, Banita opted for a red bodycon dress.

Source: Banita Sandhu/Instagram

Their sizzling chemistry in the pictures are too hot to handle. Going by their outfits, the photos were clicked before they headed for the screening.

Check out her post here:

Naturally, netizens are obsessed with these photos:

“shaam da rang kyu laal, tere rang baal dayein” got real😭 me sitting in the corner and crying. ap dhillon and banita sandhu are real aesthetic couple goals <33 pic.twitter.com/YXwPBlpqbp — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) August 19, 2023

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu

Major relationship goals ♥️ pic.twitter.com/R84FDCJKC2 — Troy (@Troy__Story) August 20, 2023

Ap dhillon and Banita Sandhu are actually dating

❤️🤌🏻 they look beautiful together pic.twitter.com/nbzrlwMDhH — 𝑆𝑎𝑚♡ (@VkAsStan) August 19, 2023

Want someone to look at me the way AP Dhillon looks at Banita Sandhu😭 pic.twitter.com/5uAf94eTUx — Neha G. (@neeeehahahaha) August 19, 2023

Everyone is so obsessed with ap Dhillon and banita sandhu relationship . I am everyone:)) — Tushar (@rajmachawalkhao) August 20, 2023

girls just want what AP dhillon and banita sandhu have 💔💔💔💔 — dhillou sahab (@dhillou_sahab) August 20, 2023

Watch their music video here:

What a great pair. Don’t they look great together?