At a time when more than 1.6 million people are infected with coronavirus worldwide, the best possible way of protecting ourselves is by following social distancing.

In an effort to keep people indoors, many OTT platforms including Apple TV Plus are providing their service free of cost for a limited period.

According to CNet, Apple is currently offering free access to premium shows and movies from HBO and EPIX, among others, on the Apple TV app to users across 100 countries.

Apple TV Plus viewers can watch shows like For All Mankind, Servant, Dickinson, Snoopy In Space, Ghostwriter, Helpsters along with the first episode of The Morning Show.

However, if you are interested in watching all the episodes of Apple's Golden Globe-nominated series, The Morning Show, you will have to get a ₹99 monthly subscription.

To recall, the service made its debut in November 2019. During the launch event, Tim Cook described the service as the first All Original subscription video service.

The Apple TV app is available on iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, iPod touch, some selected Samsung and LG smart TVs, Roku devices and Amazon Fire TV. You can get the app for your device from here.