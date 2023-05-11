AR Rahman, the man responsible for churning out several soul-soothing tracks, will forever be one of the most iconic composers. In a span of three long decades, he has blessed us with innumerable songs that still remain close to our hearts.

However, in this ‘remix’ era, some musicians didn’t spare his tracks and turned his soulful compositions into a concoction of strange raps and high-pitched beats.

And now, AR Rahman is throwing shade at these musicians…as he should.

A social media user posted a video, where the famous musician, Sting, was seen to be uncomfortable as he watched Jose Feliciano perform his iconic track, Every Breath You Take on stage at the Polar Music Prize Show in 2017.

AR Rahman reshared the tweet and wrote that he has been there, throwing shade at the composers who have butchered his timeless numbers.

While some fans instantly agreed with his statements, a bunch of others started listing down the name of the songs. Here, take a look.

Haha. Savage. — Preethi Venkatasubramanian (@Preethi15580) May 10, 2023

Masakali remix — Sachin Garg (@GargSachin) May 10, 2023

I like this new Rahman

Without filters — arabodhadog (@storageStealer) May 10, 2023

The emoji😭😭 He's so pissed yet chill. I just love this man. Masakali remix just disappointed everyone on this planet https://t.co/aYnAWseYHG — Jags (@i_am_biriyani) May 10, 2023

That “😍” makes it weirder, I love it😭😭 — Aayushi Naik (@OGtrashtalk) May 10, 2023

Great to see you more expressive nowadays sir ♥️😅🤗 — An🎼hul (@anshuljoshi005) May 10, 2023

Like what they did in street dancer 3D — 𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗦𝗔𝗡 👑 (@PoovarasanMari1) May 10, 2023

Humma humma remix ? — ఉస్తాద్ బ్రో (@AkhilDeepak) May 10, 2023

AR Rahman recently been giving out tweets choosing violence 🤣 @JoeMuniyandi https://t.co/9TvdqNWyUe — Kamal (@SpawnedScars) May 10, 2023

Yes we can understand sir.. I salute his patience 🫡🫡 — 7 (@realcid1) May 10, 2023

He has suddenly become so cheeky it's such a departure from his usual public self.



I love it. https://t.co/nnfohsQVci — DBSMT (@HitchhikerQ) May 10, 2023

Immediately assumed he's talking about Pussycat Doll's murder of Jai Ho https://t.co/Z4015tDPuv — biblically accurate abomination (@TheBegatron) May 11, 2023

We are loving his new expressive avatar!