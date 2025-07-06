Fans thrilled as legendary composers A R Rahman, Hans Zimmer pose for a selfie



The Selfie That Shook the Internet

Bollywood and Hollywood stan Twitter, unite! On July 3, 2025, A R Rahman casually dropped a selfie with Hans Zimmer on Instagram, captioning it, “With @hanszimmer #ramayanamovie”. As expected, the post exploded, thousands of likes, comments, and celebrities lurking in the replies.





‘Ramayana’ Gets a Musical Power-Up

Just when you thought ‘Ramayana’ couldn’t get more hyped, Rahman and Zimmer pull up with the ultimate soundtrack flex. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, this epic is aiming for a Diwali 2026 release, and yes, another part in 2027 for double the drama. East meets West, and honestly, our playlists aren’t ready for the sheer power this collab will serve.





Fans Dub the Duo ‘Zimmerman’

The internet does what it does best, memes and nicknames! Folks have officially dubbed the pair ‘Zimmerman’, and the meme-fest just won’t stop. Instagram and Twitter are popping with creative fan art and jokes about musical harmony.





A Meeting of Musical Titans

We’re not talking about your average composers here. Hans Zimmer’s resume includes ‘Inception’, ‘Interstellar’, and ‘The Lion King’. Our very own Rahman? Two Oscars for ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, also known as the ‘Mozart of Madras’. If these two teamed up for a jam session, even Alexa would ask for an encore.

