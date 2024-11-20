On November 19, famous musician and composer AR Rahman and Saira Banu shocked fans with their announcement of separation after nearly three decades of marriage.

While the statement itself was emotional, what really caught everyone’s eye was the hashtag accompanying the post- #arrsairabreakup. Yes, you read that right. The internet couldn’t believe the Grammy-winning composer would tag his personal heartbreak like it was a movie promo.

In an emotional follow-up post, Rahman addressed the separation, writing:

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts.”

Despite the poetic appeal of the statement, fans couldn’t help but focus on the irony of asking for privacy while creating a hashtag that practically screams trending now.

The hashtag, unsurprisingly, invited a flood of reactions. Some fans were genuinely puzzled, while others turned it into meme fuel. One user wrote, “2024 will go down as the year Rahman gave us breakup hashtags. Waiting for the remix now!” Another joked, “Privacy ke saath hashtag thoda odd hai, no?”

Dude wants privacy, yet, he starts a hastag for the break up. #arrsairaabreakup



Irony died a thousand times. https://t.co/xFTjvxqRxu — Ondippulee | ஒண்டிப்புலி (@Ondippulee) November 19, 2024

Don't know who's handling Rahman's account, but the last thing to do when asking for privacy is to not create a page3-ish hashtag. I mean wtf were they even thinking.#communication#PRblunders#arrsairaabreakup pic.twitter.com/hjJFDeBRHE — Chandra Kiran 🗻2️⃣1️⃣ (@ck_chandrakiran) November 19, 2024

2024 will go down history as the year AR Rahman created a hashtag to announce his separation 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/psfVrZ690k — S☕oirse (@SaoirseAF) November 20, 2024

AR Rahman announced divorce from his wife. Requested privacy and then created a hashtag "#ARSairaabreakup".



Aise kaun privacy maangta hai bhai?😂#ARRahmandivorce #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/3QDFoTcM6R — श्रद्धा | Shraddha (@immortalsoulin) November 20, 2024

//To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”💐#arrsairaabreakup//



Hashtag for announcing your separation? 🤷🏻 https://t.co/kKyk22tpeq — Zodiac 🔱 (@Zodiac__15) November 20, 2024

Saira Banu’s Lawyer’s Statement

A separate statement from Saira Banu’s lawyer shed light on the split, citing emotional strain and irreconcilable differences as reasons for the decision. It emphasized that the separation, though painful, was mutual and made with respect for each other’s well-being.

Their three children, Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen, have also requested privacy as the family navigates this challenging chapter.

As the news continues to trend, one thing is clear: AR Rahman’s unexpected hashtag has turned this announcement into a cultural moment, one part heartbreak, two parts internet curiosity. Whether fans will remember the poignant note or the headline-grabbing hashtag is up for debate. But hey, at least Rahman managed to make a breakup go viral.