The following article contains spoilers for Netflix's Indian Matchmaking, reader discretion is advised.







Our latest guilty pleasure is the Netflix reality show, Indian Matchmaking which follows desi singles around the globe as they try to find their perfect match. Helmed by Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based matchmaker, this drama-filled dating meets arranged marriage show has become a crowd favourite.

One of our favourite couples on the show were Pradhyuman Maloo and Rushali Rai. And we can't help but get curious about if these two are still together.

Pradhyuman Maloo, a jewellery designer met Rushali Rai, a model after saying no to over 150 marriage proposals. The two clicked instantly when they met and bonded over their love for animals. They even rode into the sunset, in a typical fairy-tale fashion.

According to their Instagram accounts, the two are still in touch - they follow, like and comment on each other's posts. They even shared pictures from the show as the release day approached, and tagged each other in them. Rushali's pictures were even accompanied by romantic captions, we see what you did there.

So while they may be keeping their relationship hush because of the contracts these shows usually ask couples to sign, according to social media, they seem to be on good terms. However, according to LA Times, Pradhyuman is still looking for the right one and they are no longer together.

We had different paths in life and we respected that and moved ahead. I’m still looking for the right one.

- Pradhyuman Maloo

Even if they aren't still together, at least they are good friends and that's heartwarming to see.