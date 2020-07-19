The following article contains spoilers for Netflix's Indian Matchmaking, reader discretion is advised.
As the Mumbai-based matchmaker, Sima Taparia guides her clients in the U.S, and in India, we get to witness the journey of milennials shortlisting and going out on dates with potential candidates arranged by matchmaker Sima.
Nadia Jagessar
Nadia is an event-planner based out of New Jersey who has a troubled history taking her serious relationships to the next level because her family is from Guyana. With Sima's help, she met the potential matches out of which she really seemed to hit it off with with a lawyer in Chicago, Shekar.
But even though, Nadia and Shekar really seemed like an OTP on the show who might have had a happy ending, it looks like they are no longer talking. In fact, they're not following each other on Instagram either.
Being off-camera definitely changed the dynamic between myself and the matches that I had continued talking to, and obviously, the change was not positive. But it helped me learn more about myself and what I’m looking for in a future partner.
- Nadia Jagessar To The Times
Pradhyuman Maloo
We had different paths in life and we respected that and moved ahead. I’m still looking for the right one.
- Pradhyuman Maloo
Aparna Shewakramani
( The Cameras) surprisingly added more stress in wanting to make the match work, because it felt like so much more hinged on it.
Recently, Aparna seemed to have traveled to NYC and Jordan since the filming of the show but there's no sign of her making a pit-stop at Atlanta.
Vyasar Ganesan
The college-counselor who won the internet's heart with his down-to-Earth persona met a potential match Rashi and the two seemed to have bonded quite a lot on their second date. Vyasar and Rashi's storyline, unfortunately, ended on a cliffhanger.
But it’s no one’s fault. Matchmaking really is tough. Both people I was matched with were truly wonderful, inspiring individuals who I’m proud to call friends. Ultimately, things didn’t work out, but I’m grateful for the memories I have from working with Sima.
Akshay Jakhete
Ankita Bansal
The Delhi-based woke entrepreneur who didn't really connect with a match on the show decided to focus on herself and her career. She claims that her mindset about the preconceived notions on arranged marriages have changed after the show and believes that if you have a connection or chemistry with someone, it doesn't matter how you meet.
Rupam
After the couples on Love Is Blind gave us a 'reality' check about their relationship off-screen, it looks like Indian Matchmaking is giving it a tough competition. Scripted much?