‘Is Malaika Arora pregnant?’ On Wednesday evening, such rumour of the actress-model spread like a wildfire across the internet. Thanks to a media report that fuelled the gossip. Well, turns out, there is no truth to the buzz and the rumour is FAKE.

Arjun Kapoor, who has been dating Malaika for quite some time, put the rumour to rest on Instagram by calling it a “fake gossip”.

Not only did Arjun slam the publication, the actor also called out its journalist for spreading “unethical” news. He posted the screenshot of the report on his Instagram story and wrote a lengthy note in it.

The headline of the report read: ‘Exclusive: Is Malaika Arora pregnant?‘ This was followed by an excerpt: ‘Good news for Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor fans.’

Here’s what Arjun Kapoor wrote:

This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive, and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news…. ARJUN KAPOOR

The actor concluded the note by saying, “This is not done. Don’t dare to play with our personal lives.”

Check out his Instagram story:

Malaika Arora also reacted strongly to the fake report about her pregnancy. Malaika reposted Arjun’s Instagram story on hers and lashed out at the portal. She wrote: “F**king disgusting.”

Meanwhile, the publication has now deleted the report.

According to Newsroom Post, Pinkvilla had shared the fake news of Malaika’s pregnancy on Instagram. “A lil’ birdie from London told us that Malaika Arora is expecting her first child with Arjun Kapoor,” the post reads as per the screenshot.

The Instagram post further claimed that the couple announced her pregnancy to close ones during their trip to London in October. Check it here:

Photo credits: Newsroom Post

For the unversed, Malaika Arora is currently co-parenting her 20-year-old son, Arhaan with former husband, Arbaaz Khan.

Coming back to Arjun and Malaika, the couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. Since then, their love is blooming.