Just when we feared that murder mysteries in India had become monotonous, Voot Select dropped the trailer of London Files. In this suspense-thriller, Arjun Rampal will slip into the skin of a homicide detective Om Singh to investigate the case of a media tycoon's (Purab Kohli) missing daughter.

Arjun Rampal dominates the screen in the starring role and looks promising in his quest to seek silence amidst the chaos. From the glimpse, it looks like Om will conquer the demons of his past as he proceeds with unlocking the chamber of secrets.

Purab Kohli's character also plays a major significance and we will get a peek into the parent-child relationship and how it affects the case as a whole.

The eerie background score is yet another element in the trailer that gives a clue about how dark, intriguing, and twisty this murder mystery will turn out to be.

Peppered with spine-chilling drama and suspense, London Files also features Gopal Datt, Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis in key roles. It is helmed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Jar Pictures.

This six-episode show will premiere on 21st April 2022 only on Voot Select.

You can watch the trailer here.

All images are screen grabs from the trailer.