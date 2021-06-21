If you're a fan of Arjun Rampal's, then we're sure you've taken note of how he seems to be growing finer with each passing year. But, have you taken a look at his most recent IG post? Because, hubba hubba, this new look he's got is worth taking a minute or two to appreciate!

At the age of forty-eight the man just keeps evolving into a better version of himself. According to his Instagram post though, his transformation is for an upcoming film, Dhaakad. Also, the internet seems to be flooded with thirst tweets over his new look, check it out.

Zayn Malik who??? Arjun rampal is the real daddy 😭 pic.twitter.com/sjaC3ATZkg — Megha (@imeghamishra) June 18, 2021

how is he 48 years old and looking like this pic.twitter.com/NzKR8oddQ8 — vipin (@djfrankkie) June 18, 2021

Arjun Rampal gave me serious Adam Levine vibes today. Tell me you see it too please 👀 pic.twitter.com/flz3PwnLZj — Prer🕊 (@_prerana1276) June 18, 2021

Arjun Rampal as rudravir is seems to be deadliest Villain 💥💥💥



look for #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/hMPsphTdYu — KAYA (@KayaForKangana) June 18, 2021

This is the DADDIEST MF on planet earth. pic.twitter.com/CKsd4l879p — nav (@hayerabbanavya) June 18, 2021

No wonder why they casted Arjun Rampal in the film ‘Daddy’🥵❤️‍🔥 — Twinkle (@notyourlilstar) June 18, 2021

next time my dad compares me to the other kids of my age, i'll make sure to remind him of arjun rampal at his age — gaya (@sanskaarisluts) June 18, 2021

He's back to 22 — boobs (@Healthynikita) June 18, 2021

DILF 😋 — bread 🔮 (@gooddayinmymin) June 18, 2021

Prince William Arjun Rampal

at 38 at 48 pic.twitter.com/ea9VSbVMxL — A☁️🇵🇸 (@Aminaaa000) June 18, 2021

Other bollywood actors to Arjun Rampal: pic.twitter.com/kecIDZNiVj — vicky agarwal (@VickyyAgarwal) June 19, 2021

Arjun Rampal is goals https://t.co/J0jK8fxsSo — The Wolf of BSP Street (@phupinder_singh) June 19, 2021

Arjun out here making Zayn look like “Walmart Arjun Rampal” https://t.co/byDdRghoJw — shmeer (@shmeerlives) June 18, 2021

He's giving major Backstreet Boys feels.