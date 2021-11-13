If you're on team Money Heist, then we're sure you've heard of the speculations around filmmakers Abbas-Mastan making a desi version of it. And of course, if you know this, then we're sure you'd also like to know who is being cast in it.

Well currently, there are rumours of Arjun Rampal being cast for the role of The Professor. Juicy right? We're excited to see how this will turn out. Because Arjun Rampal definitely looks the part!

The film is said to be titled Three Monkeys, where there will be one person playing a role like The Professor's and Mustafa (Abbas’ son), along with two others, will be playing the robbers.

The film will release in the second half of 2022.