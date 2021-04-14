If you thought the zombie craze was over after all these years of The Walking Dead, you could not be more wrong. The trailer for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead dropped last night and it looks like Snyder is taking us for another visual ride!

It has Dave Bautista of Guardians of the Galaxy fame as the lead. And for the Indian fans, the film also has Gangs of Wasseypur actor Huma Quereshi.

The trailer begins with Bautista being hired to form a team in order to complete a heist. But it soon turns out that this team would be facing zombies. And just not any zombies.

The dead in this film don't seem to be hobbling around aimlessly. They are organised and seem to follow a chain of command, a hierarchy, so to speak. It looks cool as hell and if Snyder's previous work is any indication, this will be a visual masterpiece if nothing else.

You can watch the trailer here:

The trailer has since garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, from actors and fans alike.

Can confirm I kill a lot of zombies in #ArmyOfTheDead. In select theaters May and on @Netflix May 21. https://t.co/snQ9ikI3ZT — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) April 13, 2021

I love when zombies have personality, which is something George Romero was so good at. This one from #ArmyoftheDead looks to be a sort of Queen-like leader, a true Vegas Zombie ruling over the wasteland. Interesting to see Snyder picking up the "smart zombies" baton from Romero. pic.twitter.com/7uDSqGjmcA — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) April 13, 2021

I think we can all agree that Tig Notaro 😳😳 #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/L2RFjPFCnj — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) April 13, 2021

Sorry to HBO Max but Netflix is next level when it comes to promotion. They're a well-oiled machine. #ArmyOfTheDead #ZackSnyder — All Things Zack Snyder (@AllThingsSnyder) April 13, 2021

The film releases on Netflix on the 21st of May, 2021.