If you thought the zombie craze was over after all these years of The Walking Dead, you could not be more wrong. The trailer for  Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead dropped last night and it looks like Snyder is taking us for another visual ride!

Source: Den of Geeks

It has Dave Bautista of Guardians of the Galaxy fame as the lead. And for the Indian fans, the film also has Gangs of Wasseypur actor Huma Quereshi. 

Source: Indian Express

The trailer begins with Bautista being hired to form a team in order to complete a heist. But it soon turns out that this team would be facing zombies. And just not any zombies. 

The dead in this film don't seem to be hobbling around aimlessly. They are organised and seem to follow a chain of command, a hierarchy, so to speak. It looks cool as hell and if Snyder's previous work is any indication, this will be a visual masterpiece if nothing else. 

Source: Free Press Journal

You can watch the trailer here: 

The trailer has since garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, from actors and fans alike. 

The film releases on Netflix on the 21st of May, 2021. 