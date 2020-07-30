Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines with her views on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case ever since his untimely death.

She claimed that Sushant Singh’s death was not a suicide but a planned murder by movie mafias. At first, fans supported her and joined her movement on justice for SSR.

The actress even claimed that she would return her Padma Shri if her claims proved wrong. But recently when she refused to come to Mumbai from Manali to record her statement to support the investigation, fans got upset.

Team Kangana Ranuat also tweeted regarding Mumbai Police's investigation of the case. In the tweet, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has also been tagged.

Mumbai Police is exposed big time, Sushant’s family said they don’t trust them, also Bollywood’s “repeat after me”gang, depression ka dhanda chalane wale should be remanded @deepikapadukone #RheaChakraborty #WhyFearCBIForSSR https://t.co/i5kg7nZCIU — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 28, 2020

Following this, netizens started criticizing Kangana for being a hypocrite and #ArrestKangana trended on Twitter.

She is committing defamation left and right #ArrestKangana https://t.co/NFRD0YuPrd — swati (@deepikasdosa) July 28, 2020

Kangana is involved in bullying and harassing Deepika and many others for years now. Shameles using SSR to seek revenge. Her intention is revenge from people who she hates not justice for SSR #arrestkanganaranaut #arrestkangana — DPstan (@ISTANDDEEPIKA) July 29, 2020

Time for Sushant's family to file a case against #KangnaRanaut for milking their son's death for personal agenda and seeking revenge from people she hates. Madam, making excuses to avoid the police. Shame on you @KanganaTeam #arrestkangana #deepikapadukone — DPstan (@ISTANDDEEPIKA) July 28, 2020

Yes, Kangna should be arrested for harassing Bollywood people. She is an opportunist who tried to mislead police and public by using Sushant's demise.



Responding to the trend, Kangana’s team tweeted that even criminal cases, death threats and character assassinations would not stop the actor.