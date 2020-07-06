A huge tussle ensued between Arshad Warsi and Adani Electricity yesterday, after the actor's account was debited with ₹1,03,564.00.

Arshad took to Twitter and posted:

This is my electricity bill from the highway robbers called Adani, who is having a good laugh at our cost. UPDATE: INR 1,03,564.00 debited from A/c on 05-JUL-20.

After which, Adani electricity responded by saying:

We can understand your concern on the billing issue and are here to help you, but we do not appreciate the personal defamatory remarks and advise you to practice caution.

Then they posted another tweet that read:

We will help you understand your consumption and demand that you should delete the tweet with the defamatory remarks. Request you to share your account no with us.

Arshad did end up deleting his tweet.

However, later he joked and asked his fans to buy his paintings so that he can pay the massive electricity bill.

Thank you Rachana & ⁦@bombaytimes⁩ for the article. People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ycAaSgxGnR — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 5, 2020

Though later during the day, he tweeted saying that 'there is a light at the end of the tunnel' and all one has to do is get in touch with them.

And yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Quick response from @Adani_Elec_Mum problem solved. All you have to do is contact them.... thank you 🙏🏼 ... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 5, 2020

Many celebrities, including Vir Das, Taapsee Pannu and Soha Ali Khan have raised their voices against unexpectedly high electricity bill being generated in Mumbai.

Meanwhile the Adani group has issued multiple statements and has opened a help desk to address the grievances.