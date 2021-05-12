If you're a fan of anime or the cartoon world, or both, then you're going to love this artist's work. Mexican artist Brenni Murasaki turns our most favourite characters (both cartoon and film) into anime ones, and it is the cutest and most enjoyable experience to scroll through the artwork! Take a look.

1. Megara, Hercules

2. Pocahontas, Pocahontas

3. Vanellope von Schweetz & Wreck-It Ralph, Wreck-It Ralph

4. Alice, Alice In Wonderland

5. Wanda Maximoff, WandaVision

6. Jack Skellington & Sally, The Nightmare Before Christmas

7. Beth Harmon, The Queen's Gambit

8. Bubbles, Blossom, & Buttercup, The Powerpuff Girls

9. Welma Dinkley, Scooby-Doo

10. La Muerte, The Book Of Life

11. Wednesday Addams, The Addams Family

12. Victor Van Dort & Emily, Corpse Bride

13. Cindy Lou Who, How the Grinch Stole Christmas

14. Chel, The Road to El Dorado

Can't stop thinking about old school Disney cartoons now!