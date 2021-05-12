If you're a fan of anime or the cartoon world, or both, then you're going to love this artist's work. Mexican artist Brenni Murasaki turns our most favourite characters (both cartoon and film) into anime ones, and it is the cutest and most enjoyable experience to scroll through the artwork! Take a look. 

1. Megara, Hercules

Source: disney.fandom.com
Source: Instagram

2. Pocahontas, Pocahontas 

Source: quarterly.camposanto.com
Source: Instagram

3. Vanellope von Schweetz & Wreck-It Ralph, Wreck-It Ralph

Source: moviequotesandmore.com
Source: Instagram

4. Alice, Alice In Wonderland 

Source: bookriot.com/
Source: Instagram

5. Wanda Maximoff, WandaVision

Source: Bored Panda

6. Jack Skellington & Sally, The Nightmare Before Christmas

Source: Bored Panda

7. Beth Harmon, The Queen's Gambit

Source: The every girl
Source: Instagram

8. Bubbles, Blossom, & Buttercup, The Powerpuff Girls 

Source: Bored Panda

9. Welma Dinkley, Scooby-Doo

Source: Bored Panda

10. La Muerte, The Book Of Life

Source: Bored Panda

11. Wednesday Addams, The Addams Family

Source: Bored Panda

12. Victor Van Dort & Emily, Corpse Bride 

Source: Bored Panda

13. Cindy Lou Who, How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Source: Bored Panda

14. Chel, The Road to El Dorado

Source: Youtube

Can't stop thinking about old school Disney cartoons now! 