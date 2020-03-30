View this post on Instagram
* There is a tomorrow that will come, after the pain of the past, and the panic of today are done. - It will bring us a greater kindness and a softer wisdom, that not all things go our way, not all fights are meant to be won. - Yet, when we look back from that tomorrow, we will remember, there was life and laughter. And jn gardens of darkness bloomed flowers of Light. - And even when the world stood still, our spirits still took flight. Dreaming about tomorrow___ * #sufisoulpoetry #poemOfHope #TryingToSpreadOnlyLight #poetsofinstagram
His initiative to recite classic poems and give people the strength to stand together and fight in these times is the perfect ray of optimism that the world craves.
1. The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein
2. A Thousand Kisses Deep by Leonard Cohen
3. Verified Mary Oliver x Bukowski : Double Feature
4. Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell
5. POETRY by Pablo Neruda
There is some kind of solace and comfort in hearing Arunoday Singh recite his favourite poems with passion. Let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.