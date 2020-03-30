As quarantine has pushed us to pursue our long-lost hobbies and unravel our hidden skills, Aisha heartthrob and the bibliophile of our dreams, Arunoday Singh along with his self-written poetry is giving us the strength and positivity we need.



With his soulful poetry and piercing words, he has managed to steal our hearts before. Keeping the ongoing situation in mind, Arunoday Singh has started a 'quarantine recital' where every day he picks a relevant classic poem and takes to Instagram to recite it.

His initiative to recite classic poems and give people the strength to stand together and fight in these times is the perfect ray of optimism that the world craves.

1. The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein

2. A Thousand Kisses Deep by Leonard Cohen

3. Verified Mary Oliver x Bukowski : Double Feature

4. Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell

5. POETRY by Pablo Neruda

There is some kind of solace and comfort in hearing Arunoday Singh recite his favourite poems with passion. Let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.