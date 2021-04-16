While India finds itself in a tough spot, Sonu Sood, once again, is out there doing the wonderful humanitarian work he was doing back in 2020.

So let's take a look at all that he is doing currently to fight the pandemic and help people in need.

How he is getting so many sick people treated and also getting unaffordable medication delivered to them.

Bless u my dear ❤️ https://t.co/743sJgU9F2 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 15, 2021

Her mother's health is my responsibility.



Will send her home soon.



Let's celebrate this new year by saving a life.



Happy baisakhi, Happy ugadi 🇮🇳 https://t.co/xkcZc7JHLr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 13, 2021

How he used his influence to call attention to the board exam issue. He even rode a bike to celebrate when CBSE cancelled the exams.

I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2021

A ride for our students 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/z8IkCCgZrh — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 14, 2021

How he is getting oxygen cylinders delivered to Indore, in the midst of a dangerous COVID hike.

How he is now working as an ambassador for Punjab's Anti-COVID Vaccination Programme. He is actively using his voice to advocate the importance of getting vaccinated.

Happy to share that actor & philanthropist @SonuSood will be the Brand Ambassador of our #Covid19 vaccination drive. I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out to, and protect, every Punjabi, and appeal to all to get vaccinated at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/1083v6M0FP — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 11, 2021

It's always a pleasure meeting you bhaji. https://t.co/sQ74m1CrUL — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 13, 2021

The hero everyone wanted!