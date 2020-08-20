Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter once again to talk about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. This time, the actor spoke about his alleged affair with Kedarnath co-star, Sara Ali Khan.

Bringing up media reports of the past, the actor stated that the two seemed to have been 'madly in love'.

News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that. https://t.co/A4er01wZ6p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

I believe Sara must’ve loved him he wasn’t a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn’t genuine but she must have been under pressure,what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

Sushant's friend, Samuel Haokip also posted about the same on his Instagram account. Saying that the two were extremely happy with each other.

Kangana's statements have garnered a lot of attention on Twitter. The actor also spoke about Aamir Khan's statements about religion, called Anurag Kashyap 'Mini Mahesh Bhatt' and made a remark about Naseeruddin Shah's statements on the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain,I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me... 🙏 https://t.co/ZVXKVC4n66 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

The actor also spoke about Sushant Singh rajput's mental health and stated that he wasn't depressed.

If @deepikapadukone says she suddenly got depressed for a break up which happened 10 years ago, we believe her so give me and Sushant same respect if I say I am not mentally ill or if Sushant’s father says he wasn’t mentally ill believe us also na. Why you forcing illness on us? https://t.co/CArWXKoyRw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

At the moment CBI probe has been ordered into the Sushant Singh Rajput's case.