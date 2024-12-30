Asha Bhosle, the queen of Indian music, just gave the internet a performance to remember at the age of 91. At her recent Dubai concert, the legend didn’t just stick to classics; she brought the house down by performing Tauba Tauba, Karan Aujla’s hit from Bad News. And if that wasn’t iconic enough, she even nailed the signature step made popular by Vicky Kaushal in the movie!

Videos from the event quickly went viral, and people couldn’t help but stan her energy, finesse, and absolute grace. Dressed in a stunning white sari, Asha Tai reminded everyone why she’s in a league of her own. The live audience couldn’t get enough, and honestly, neither could the internet.

The Internet is in awe

Comments flooded in as fans expressed their awe. One user said, “Asha Bhosle not only singing Tauba Tauba but also doing the dance step at her Dubai show was not on my 2024 bingo card!!! Legendary!” Another said, “LETS NOT FORGET SHE IS DOING ALL OF THAT AT 91… QUEEN BEHAVIOUR.” One commented, “WHAT AT 91… MOST ELDERLY PEOPLE I KNOW IN THEIR EARLY 60s CAN’T EVEN WALK ON THEIR OWN, AND LOOK AT ASHA TAI!” Another praised her energy, It’s safe to say Asha Tai has set a new bar for “iconic.”

Karan Aujla’s Heartfelt Reaction

The singer and lyricist behind Tauba Tauba, Karan Aujla, took to Instagram to share his gratitude and admiration for the legend. In his Stories, he wrote, “Asha Bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, just performed Tauba Tauba… This moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget.” He also humbly admitted, “She sang it at 91 better than me.”

A Night to Remember

This magical moment was part of a concert where Asha Tai shared the stage with Sonu Nigam. While every performance was a masterpiece, Tauba Tauba stood out, not just for its novelty but for the sheer joy and energy Asha Tai radiated.

91 years young and still teaching us all how to live life to the fullest, Asha Bhosle is proof that legends aren’t made; they’re born.