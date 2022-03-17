We all know how unfortunate beauty standards can be. Especially because rather than freeing and empowering people, they can often act as restraints, labels or limitations. But at the same time, we are thankfully, in an age and time where more and more people are helping shatter these said standards.
One of the beauty standards we are currently seeing a shift in is ageism. The bias that likes to tell people that their worth and beauty lies in the fleeting years of their youth. Ageism has been the most rampant in the film industry and it has weighed women down more than men, TBH.
But a recent magazine cover that has featured the gorgeous and graceful 79-year-old Asha Parekh is definitely proving all stereotypes wrong.
The actor has acted in more than 30 films and is an absolute embodiment of grace and elegance. Which is why seeing her on the digital cover of Harper's Bazaar, rocking her beautiful greys in a black turtle neck is proud moment for us all. The cover is a message to everyone about how beauty has nothing to do with age, and everything to do with one's character and persona.
Here is how people responded to the digital cover:
Gorgeous Gujarati! Remains young at 79! #Asha Parekh, fabulous at every age! pic.twitter.com/yy8Ajts1zW— Sheela Bhatt शीला भट्ट (@sheela2010) March 16, 2022
Grace, beauty, and twinkle in the eye are timeless.#AshaParekh is an ageless Indian beauty, a genuine compassionate human being.— Venu A. Dhingra (@VenuDhingra) March 17, 2022
In this digital cover shoot for #Bazaar magazine, she looks gorgeous and stunning.#PowerWomen pic.twitter.com/c1KomRXPn5
Wow! Wow! I just googled the heck out of this Diva, Madam Asha Parekh. This is ethereal. Grace, Beauty and poise. 🙌🙌🙌 @BazaarIndia Respect! I am swooning. ❤️ https://t.co/ToSeTgfGQl— TanyaSingh (@T19Says) March 16, 2022
March 17, 2022
तेरी आँखों के सिवा दुनिया में रखा क्या है— Priya Nagi (@priyamohannagi) March 17, 2022
ये उठे सुबह चले, ये झुकें शाम ढले
मेरा जीना मेरा मरना, इन्हीं पलकों के तले https://t.co/9mojYRg0cC
Still damn gorgeous, na? @maheshengineer https://t.co/sGQJZekmg3— Arun Ganesh (@arunganesh1203) March 17, 2022
Oh my my ..Digital cover of the magazine Harper's Bazaar featuring Asha Parekh ji. pic.twitter.com/WRkBS0OxMw— Ritu Gupta ऋतु Hritu🇮🇳 (@RituDreams) March 16, 2022
Have you ever seen something timeless?— Madhurima Ranjan (@MadhurimaRanjan) March 16, 2022
😍❤️ The grace and beauty ever so charming Asha Parekh ma'am!
💞 pic.twitter.com/beKVXfMKoA
Asha Parekh, still gorgeous... https://t.co/W19NSDWtHm— Subroto (@subrotosircar) March 17, 2022
I cannot get over how beautiful, and radiant Asha Parekh is looking on this cover. pic.twitter.com/tzYjynPJf3— Maryann Taylor (@maryanntheresa) March 16, 2022
What a glorious cover with Asha Parekh, @BazaarIndia! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/QEisml52b1— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 16, 2022
Redefining beauty by breaking stereotypes.