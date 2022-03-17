We all know how unfortunate beauty standards can be. Especially because rather than freeing and empowering people, they can often act as restraints, labels or limitations. But at the same time, we are thankfully, in an age and time where more and more people are helping shatter these said standards.

One of the beauty standards we are currently seeing a shift in is ageism. The bias that likes to tell people that their worth and beauty lies in the fleeting years of their youth. Ageism has been the most rampant in the film industry and it has weighed women down more than men, TBH.

But a recent magazine cover that has featured the gorgeous and graceful 79-year-old Asha Parekh is definitely proving all stereotypes wrong.

The actor has acted in more than 30 films and is an absolute embodiment of grace and elegance. Which is why seeing her on the digital cover of Harper's Bazaar, rocking her beautiful greys in a black turtle neck is proud moment for us all. The cover is a message to everyone about how beauty has nothing to do with age, and everything to do with one's character and persona.

Here is how people responded to the digital cover:

Gorgeous Gujarati! Remains young at 79! #Asha Parekh, fabulous at every age! pic.twitter.com/yy8Ajts1zW — Sheela Bhatt शीला भट्ट (@sheela2010) March 16, 2022

Grace, beauty, and twinkle in the eye are timeless.#AshaParekh is an ageless Indian beauty, a genuine compassionate human being.

In this digital cover shoot for #Bazaar magazine, she looks gorgeous and stunning.#PowerWomen pic.twitter.com/c1KomRXPn5 — Venu A. Dhingra (@VenuDhingra) March 17, 2022

Wow! Wow! I just googled the heck out of this Diva, Madam Asha Parekh. This is ethereal. Grace, Beauty and poise. 🙌🙌🙌 @BazaarIndia Respect! I am swooning. ❤️ https://t.co/ToSeTgfGQl — TanyaSingh (@T19Says) March 16, 2022

WoW so graceful and beautiful💕😍 — Sona G (@sona_520) March 16, 2022

Good Lord...The Magnificent Asha Parekh in fantastic form... https://t.co/1U4pOFwm5J — SK Anand (@di_an) March 16, 2022

Oh my my ..Digital cover of the magazine Harper's Bazaar featuring Asha Parekh ji. pic.twitter.com/WRkBS0OxMw — Ritu Gupta ऋतु Hritu🇮🇳 (@RituDreams) March 16, 2022

Have you ever seen something timeless?

😍❤️ The grace and beauty ever so charming Asha Parekh ma'am!

💞 pic.twitter.com/beKVXfMKoA — Madhurima Ranjan (@MadhurimaRanjan) March 16, 2022

I cannot get over how beautiful, and radiant Asha Parekh is looking on this cover. pic.twitter.com/tzYjynPJf3 — Maryann Taylor (@maryanntheresa) March 16, 2022

What a glorious cover with Asha Parekh, @BazaarIndia! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/QEisml52b1 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 16, 2022

Redefining beauty by breaking stereotypes.