Ashish Vidyarthi is a brilliant actor, who's worked in TV shows and a number of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali films. He's known for his antagonist and character roles from films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Aligarh and Bichhoo. However, he's still on the list of the brilliant actors whose talent has been left unexplored.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he talked about the struggle of being type casted in roles that he didn't want to do. He shared how he too wanted substantial roles in films, but after a point he had to accept whatever came his way, in order to earn a living. He mentioned that he had to choose between passion and being able to provide for his parents. This was undoubtedly a painful call for him.

Meri kismat mei aisa raha, ki maine kuchh chuna nahi. Jo mere pass aaya, maine kiya. Mere liye bhot saaf tha ki maine apne maa baap ko sambhalna hai, family ko sambhalna hai.

- Ashish Vidyarthi to Bollywood Hungama

He added that after a point in his career, the work that he was being offered was lowering his standards. It was hurtful for him as an artist, which made him reconsider these roles. As a result, he chose to make a fresh start in 1999 with South Indian films. Actors like him are constantly given the same kind of roles, or not considered as lead characters.

In that period in my life, 1999 onwards, when I literally had no work in Hindi, I started saying that I cannot continue to lower standards of my work.

- Ashish Vidyarthi to Bollywood Hungama

The reactions to the interview are proof, that we ignore good talent and Bollywood is still far from noticing character actors or appreciating their work.

You can watch the entire interview here:

It's time that we bring the spotlight on good actors, who deserve better than what Bollywood has to offer.