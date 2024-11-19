What happens when a corporate bigwig’s offhand remarks about a Bollywood megastar resurface? Drama, Bigg Boss style. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode wasn’t about eviction tears or house fights, it was about Salman Khan addressing Ashneer Grover’s podcast anecdote, and let’s just say, it wasn’t a cordial exchange.

Here’s the full backstory of what went wrong between Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan:

On Bigg Boss 18, Salman didn’t hold back. He calmly but firmly dismantled Ashneer’s claims, clarifying that the meeting wasn’t even with him directly but with his team. “You presented that we befool people. This is wrong. Those numbers were wrong,” Salman said, making it clear that professionalism and mutual respect are non-negotiable. What really got people talking, though, was Salman’s subtle but sharp remark: “I didn’t even know your name. I just recognized your face from the video.” Ouch.

Ashneer, visibly flustered, apologized on the show, admitting that his intention wasn’t to disrespect Salman. He even went on to praise the actor, calling him a “great brand ambassador” and trying to soften the blow.

Ashneer’s Attempt at Damage Control

Post-apology, Ashneer took to social media, sharing a photo with Salman and delivering what many saw as a mix of PR spin and humor. His post read: “I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP/viewership. BTW all statements below are true (sic):

Salman is a great host & actor.

Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss.

I’ve always praised Salman for his sense of self and business, not a single thing demeaning said for him ever.

My deal numbers are always correct (bank/auditor verified).

Met Salman in an exclusive meeting on the brand collab for 3 hours in May 2019 in JW Marriott Juhu along with the director of the ad (it’s OK if he doesn’t remember me; I was not a public figure then, he meets tons of people).

The invite for coming as a guest on Bigg Boss was not ‘unnamed’, just like the cheque for the same (sic).”*

I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar ! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of statements below are TRUE:



– Salman is a great host & actor

– Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss

– I’ve always praised Salman for his… pic.twitter.com/HH0iOzzZY3 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 18, 2024

While his post tried to clarify the context and keep things light, the internet wasn’t entirely convinced.

What went wrong between these two?

Ashneer, the former Shark Tank India judge, had earlier recounted an encounter with Salman during a brand collab. He claimed that after briefing Salman for three hours about an ad shoot, the actor refused to take a photo with him. Frustrated, Ashneer reportedly said, “Bhaad mein ja tu.” It was a statement that Salman Khan addressed head-on in the latest episode, making it clear that the narrative wasn’t just inaccurate, it was disrespectful.

While his apology and social media clarification might have smoothed things over for now, this episode serves as a reminder that being candid comes with its risks, especially when your audience includes Bollywood’s biggest superstar. Because if there’s one thing the Bigg Boss house has taught us, it’s that words always have consequences.