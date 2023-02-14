One of the best moments in life is getting to see our parents be proud and happy for us. And I feel as though that amplifies if we choose the same career as them. For instance this father-daughter duo who were seen grinning widely at each other at a graduation ceremony. Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh uploaded a video of his daughter Aishwarya Singh graduating from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Credit: Twitter

In the video, the two are seen saluting each other, embracing one another and getting pictures clicked. It’s such a beautiful sight. Mr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh was clearly super proud of his daughter, and she seemed equally thrilled!

Words fail me. Received the salute from daughter @aishwarya_ips as she passed out of @svpnpahyd today. Picture courtesy @lrbishnoiips pic.twitter.com/aeHoj9msYG — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) February 11, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Naturally, people couldn’t hold themselves back from sending these two blessings and love;

What a moment!!!

Heartwarming!!!

Rab Rakha!!! — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) February 11, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT What a proud day for father-daughter duo!

Congratulations sir!! — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) February 12, 2023 Credit: Twitter

What a beautiful moment. — Samiran Mishra (@scoutdesk) February 11, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Proud moment👍👍👍👌Heartiest congratulations to Aishwarya and proud parents.God bless — Bipin Kumar Singh (@bksinghips) February 11, 2023 Credit: Twitter

God Bless Her



Congratulations



Have a Great Celebration with Family and Friends



Best wishes and warm regards



JAI HIND 🇮🇳 — Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX) 🇮🇳 (@RDXThinksThat) February 12, 2023 Credit: Twitter

There cannot be a proudest moment than this..

Many Congratulations to both of you sir..

Wish her all the Very Best… — Arun Kumar (@ArunMahakali02) February 12, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT The most satisfactory and proud moment for both father and daughter. — SudhirMishra (@sudhir1mishra) February 12, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Happiness is when you realise that your children have turned out to be good people. — BALAJI VARKALA (@VarkalaB) February 12, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I congratulate you both for the stellar achievement — P.Kodanda Ramaiah (@ramaiahpuli) February 12, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Congratulations Sir…A very proud moment for you as a Father. 2023 starting on a very bright note…👍 — Siddhartha (@siddharthasg) February 12, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Congratulations to both proud father and his proud daughter. God bless you both. — KAMAKHYA CHOUDHURY (@KAMAKHYACHOUDH1) February 13, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT The most proud moment for a father. Receiving salute from daughter 🙏 — CA Pramod Agarwal (@Pramod2206) February 12, 2023 Credit: Twitter

What a lovely moment!