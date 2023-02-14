One of the best moments in life is getting to see our parents be proud and happy for us. And I feel as though that amplifies if we choose the same career as them. For instance this father-daughter duo who were seen grinning widely at each other at a graduation ceremony. Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh uploaded a video of his daughter Aishwarya Singh graduating from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Credit: Twitter
In the video, the two are seen saluting each other, embracing one another and getting pictures clicked. It’s such a beautiful sight. Mr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh was clearly super proud of his daughter, and she seemed equally thrilled!

Naturally, people couldn’t hold themselves back from sending these two blessings and love;

What a lovely moment!