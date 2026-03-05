Side hatt jao, prodigy aaye hain. Sharks, are you listening?

Sunny Leone, an actor, and her daughter Nisha have created a surprising innovation inspired by their own daily lives. After Sunny repeatedly asked Nisha to clean up after herself and throw her used tissues away, Nisha invented the ‘Boo Box,’ a 2-in1 tissue box with an integrated waste compartment. The invention is now patented and generating revenue.

Folks, that’s good, supportive and some serious green flag parenting right there!

Sunny shared Nisha’s story on the YouTube show ‘Fun With Farah,’ when filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited Sunny’s Mumbai home, bringing along her cook Dilip.

(Farah and Dilip ki jodi is our absolute favourite after Virushka, and there’s no changing our minds).

During the tour of Sunny’s home, Sunny expressed great pride in Nisha’s ability to invent this product entirely on her own without any help from anyone else.

According to her, Nisha was responsible for creating the idea and the execution of the product from start to finish!

Arrey yaar, ye Sunny ka mom era is toooo cute.

What is the Boo Box?

Nisha’s product, the Boo Box, is an ingenious yet simple product that provides an effective way to dispose of tissues mess-free and quickly.

The Boo Box is a combination of two products, a tissue dispenser and a mini trashcan. By allowing the user to remove and use a tissue from one location, and to then immediately put the used one back into the same place, the Boo Box eliminates the need to search for a trashcan to discard your used tissues.

While filming the current season of the show, Sunny demonstrated the prototype to Farah and explained how it works. This product will help keep living areas organized due to the amount of use of tissues in homes.

The reported price of the Boo Box is ₹999. Nisha is already profiting from this product.

The Problem That Started It All

The inspiration for the Boo Box’s development came from Nisha’s home problems with her allergies. Many children in Mumbai and the city as a whole suffer from allergies to dust due to the environment in the city.

Due to her allergies, Nisha always had a lot of tissues left around the house.

Sunny would continually remind her daughter to throw things away after using them and recalls telling her daughter to “Stop being lazy. Just throw your used tissue away.”

After being reminded repeatedly about how to properly dispose of used tissues, Nisha became frustrated with the amount of used tissues piling up in the house daily.

Rather than just following the instructional reminders, Nisha decided to take it upon herself to figure out a solution.

Jugaad found a new definition in Sunny’s home, and we’re loving it!

The First Prototype That Launched The Box

One day, Sunny walked into the house to find something odd; Nisha had taped a disposable coffee cup onto the side of a tissue box so that Nisha could use the cup as a place to throw away her used tissues as soon as she had used them.

At first, Sunny thought it was a funny idea.

But the more she looked at it, the more she realized that the modification of the cup on the tissue box offered a functional solution to the tissue pile buildup by allowing Nisha to easily throw away her tissues without having to search for a trash can.

Therefore, this improvised solution to the tissue pile problem became the foundation for what would eventually become the Boo Box.

A simple household fix became an invented product that is now patent protected too!

Seeing these little kid achieve so much at such young age brings this Salman Khan reel to mind,

“Fault shayad mujhme hi lie karta hai…”

Farah decides to bash her kids 🤣

During her conversation with Farah Khan, Sunny talked about her daughter’s creativity and determination as she spoke about the invention.

Sunny said, “She is very intelligent. She is very bright. I’ll show you something she invented. It’s patented. She did this from start to finish.”

Aww, the only thing better in this world than mothers, is a holy moly super proud mother!

Sunny indicated Nisha’s inspiration came in addition to following through with turning her idea into a product. Farah Khan responded in surprise and humor when hearing about this story stating: “I am going to go back home and bash my kids!”

Farah Ma’am, ek mere bhi laga hi jaao.

Sunny also revealed that her invention has fun sparked sibling rivalry between siblings at home. She continued by stating her sons are already teasing their sister as to how much money she could be making from her creation.

Sunny joked about how her two boys may someday ask their sister for money.

“The boys are now jealous that Nisha will have a lot of money and that they will always have to ask her for it. She is already making money at 10!”

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in 2017 in Latur, Maharashtra. The couple later welcomed twins, Noah and Asher.

Nisha has been seen in a lot of Sunny’s social media posts and appearances since she became part of their family; now she has an additional stepping stone into entrepreneurship with the invention of her Boo Box.

Congrats lil Nisha, you’re exactly who you think you are!

Internet has mixed reactions

Discussion about the story has spread quickly among people on the internet over sites like Reddit. The response from members of the site was mixed.

Many users commented positively about how Sunny was as a parent and praised him for supporting and encouraging his daughter’s creativity through this venture.

One commenter said:

“We’re all simply bashing him for no reason; he has let his daughter express herself through her creative endeavors and help put something out there for others to enjoy. What a wonderful thing to do as a parent.”

Another user admires the next generation for being forward-thinking:

“The kids of today have such a long way to go, and Sunny is doing an amazing job raising them.”

A few commenters made note of how many children come up with similar ideas, but their parents have not taken the time to help them with anything that they have developed.

One member stated:

“I had those ideas as well; I have no idea why my parents didn’t help me file a patent on them.”

Another continued:

“At least I believe that getting a patent is very expensive.”