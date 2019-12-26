Vyjayanthimala, the legendary actor known for her gorgeous dance performances in Bollywood movies was the first to bring classical dance into the industry. Now, at 83, she is still as graceful as ever as she performs Bharatanatyam for a charity show in Chennai. 

She was the first South Indian actor to make her mark in Bollywood, paving the way for others. Twitter is in awe of her movements, proving that age is merely a number. 

I hope to grow old like her, despite this millennial body. 