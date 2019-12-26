Vyjayanthimala, the legendary actor known for her gorgeous dance performances in Bollywood movies was the first to bring classical dance into the industry. Now, at 83, she is still as graceful as ever as she performs Bharatanatyam for a charity show in Chennai.

She is 83 years old. She is the famous actress, Vyjayanthimala. At this age most of the ladies can't walk properly - but she is performing #Bharatnatyam in #Chennai for a charity show. Just unimaginable! Proves that age for some is just a number! #MustWatch #Dance pic.twitter.com/SwipN0IG1p — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) December 26, 2019

She was the first South Indian actor to make her mark in Bollywood, paving the way for others. Twitter is in awe of her movements, proving that age is merely a number.

How fabulous! seems like a jathi from a varnam. That she would take up the challenge of performing the most elaborate number in a Bharatanatyam sequence is admirable. More power to Vyjayanthimalaji and boo to ageism https://t.co/zUVE0hi773 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) December 26, 2019

Sir, 83yrs!! Blessed Lady. Sure, it's Practice n strong willpower which bring perfection in life👍

Regards 🙏 — Sunanda Satapathy (@sunanda7711) December 26, 2019

Very graceful. It is difficult to forget her dances in the film Amrpali. — इन्द्र (@Indercaspian) December 26, 2019

Beautiful and inspiring 💓 — Sunny (@indigokores) December 26, 2019

Omgg😍😍😍 this is beautiful! — Soham Puranik (@SohamPuranik) December 26, 2019

Kudos.She is the best dancer Bollywood have had.. — 2048 (@anju7n) December 26, 2019

That’s how people gracefully age and look beautiful inside out. @_sabanaqvi @AartiTikoo — Human (@sunny105137) December 26, 2019

I hope to grow old like her, despite this millennial body.