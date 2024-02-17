There are things only Atif Aslam can do. The notes that he takes, the pitch that he can produce – it is all pretty much incomparable; and that is the reason why an entire generation of people thinks of him as a star.
Recently, he sang some of his popular songs in a live concert and for some time, it seemed like the whole world was there because of the sheer number of posts on social media.
The concert was in Australia and as the audience started singing along with him in sync, the clips from the place started going viral. Obviously, the people were overwhelmed. Here’s how they reacted.
This proves that Atif Aslam will always be a cult favorite – no matter where is he performing!