Music company T-series got in a bit of a trouble recently, for releasing a song sung by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam.

Kinna Sona from the movie Marjaavaan had to ultimately be made private by the company's YouTube channel.

All of this happened because a section of people on Twitter didn't want a Pakistani artist to be promoted in India and soon, #TakeDownAtifAslamSong started trending on the social media platform.

I WILL SUPPORT THIS TREND !!! I know how great atif aslam is but we have best singers in bollywood why we need singer from pakistan ??? There are lot off talented singers in india why to import from pak. @TSeries@MNSAmeyaKhopkar#TakeDownAtifAslamSong — SURAJ🇮🇳 (@SurajSangle6) June 23, 2020

Atif Aslam is a traitor....Please dont encourage pakistani creators #takedownatifaslamsong pic.twitter.com/ErRdZP0uHm — Divyang Israni (@divyang_israni) June 23, 2020

#TakeDownAtifAslamSong#Tseries

Music no boundaries

But our country is first . Singers,music only after India . nothing is important than our country. — Radhakrishna Nalluri (@rknalluri) June 24, 2020

WARNING TO TSERIES

Take down Pakistani singer Atif-Aslam song from your TSeries youtube channel immediately else we will take a major action against @TSeries. #TakeDownAtifAslamSong @itsbhushankumar @mnsadhikrut @rajupatilmanase — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) June 23, 2020

thanks sir for raising this issue...mai bahut pahle se logo @ashokepandit ko tag karke leh raha tha ki ye t Series wale pakistani ko song dekar desh ke sahido ka apmaan kar rahe hai...ase logo ka song turant remove kare @TSeries https://t.co/VuNrEmkUgH#TakeDownAtifAslamSong — Shaanfansclub (@shaanfansclub) June 23, 2020

Seeing the outrage, the channel decided to set the song on private. Which, in turn, angered Atif's fans.

#istandwithatifaslam I'm not in favour of take down Atif song like seriously Yahi log nepo ki baat kar rahe the? Talent dabane ki baat kar rahe the? Atif nei desh ka kuch nhi bigaada h he's a singer.. And music has no nation. — Rimi Roy (@Rimi_06_) June 23, 2020

Atif aslam is my favourite singer #Istandwithatifaslam https://t.co/AGo0QXCEen — Faisal Basravi (@faisal_basravi) June 23, 2020

Trend Alert ✊#WeWantAtifAslamSongsBack #IndiaLovesAtifAslam



Today at 12 pm.



Aadeez join and make it huge 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2qapzSDwy1 — RaFaZ aaDeeZ 🎵 (@Rafaz_aadeez) June 24, 2020

How could @TSeries set the video of such a beautiful song as "private". Just because some haters wanted the song to be taken down! #WeWantAtifAslamSongsBack #WeWantAtifAslamSongBack #IndiaLovesAtifAslam pic.twitter.com/QfAUAiGVd2 — Dipanwita Banerjee (@dipanwita025) June 24, 2020

Music Have no boundaries And Artist is not only for one country they are for all. Dm For Full episode. @itsaadee#IndiaLovesAtifAslam pic.twitter.com/mEnQg8b0wx — Armaan Shaikh (@ShaikhSahab_) June 24, 2020

The song can still be heard on Atif YouTube channel.