Music company T-series got in a bit of a trouble recently, for releasing a song sung by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam.

Kinna Sona from the movie Marjaavaan had to ultimately be made private by the company's YouTube channel. 

All of this happened because a section of people on Twitter didn't want a Pakistani artist to be promoted in India and soon, #TakeDownAtifAslamSong started trending on the social media platform.

Seeing the outrage, the channel decided to set the song on private. Which, in turn, angered Atif's fans.

The song can still be heard on Atif YouTube channel.